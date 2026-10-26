What Camera Specifications Should You Look for in a Smartphone Around 50,000 Rubles in Russia?

Which smartphones costing around 50,000 rubles in Russia offer a 200MP main camera and a separate 3.5x portrait telephoto? The question already smells like a checklist, and a better one than the usual megapixel race. A phone camera is a chain, and the weakest link sets the picture quality. This article follows the path light takes, from the main sensor to the video modes, using the realme 16 Pro+ 5G as the reference.
Tight against the ceiling. Realme's 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ went on sale in Russia through M.Video and Eldorado, with the 16 Pro+ starting at 48,999 rubles for 8GB/256GB and 54,999 for 12GB/512GB, according to Rozetked. The cheaper 16 Pro starts at 38,999. Russian coverage describes the Pro+ as the one with an optical 3.5x telephoto on top of the 200MP main camera, and says both models record 4K video. The cheaper realme 16 5G, at 32,999 rubles for the 8GB/256GB version, uses a 50MP Sony main sensor and falls outside this wishlist. Prices change, so check the current price before buying.
Not the pixel count. The 200MP figure matters mostly as cropping room, since in ordinary shooting neighbouring pixels merge into larger effective ones. The sensor underneath is a Samsung HP5 at 1/1.56 inches, with an f/1.8 lens and an 84° field of view. A tiny 200MP chip would be a worse buy than a large 50MP one, and such chips exist. Both 1x and 2x are listed as lossless, with 2x cropped from the middle of the sensor.
Listed as 2-axis optical on both the main camera and the telephoto. Spec sheets squeeze this into a single line, which undersells it: stabilization separates a usable night shot from a smeared one, and a watchable handheld clip from a nauseating one. Russian winters mean long dark hours, so low-light behavior counts more than it would in sunnier markets.
The telephoto is where this phone earns its place on the list, so it gets the most space. A telephoto camera is a separate module with a longer focal length. Cropping trims a wide image, digital enlargement stretches pixels that were never recorded, and lost detail stays lost. The 50MP unit here, f/2.8 with a 30° field of view against 84° on the main lens, records the narrow view with real optics.
For faces, the benefit is geometry. A wide lens held close inflates the nose and forehead and shrinks the ears. A longer lens lets the photographer stand a meter or two back while the face still fills the frame, and distance is what settles the proportions. That suits graduation photos and travel portraits. No focal length wins every scene, since a person in front of a cathedral wants width. A note on aperture: f/2.8 gathers noticeably less light than f/1.8, so dim interiors favor the main camera, often at 2x. The telephoto works best in daylight and well-lit rooms.
Past 3.5x, the zoom is no longer optical. A 10x long-zoom portrait mode is pitched around a festival stage and reaches beyond the lens's native range. The 7x step appears among the 4K HDR video focal lengths.
Eight megapixels, f/2.2, 115.5°, autofocus. Fine for tight rooms and the odd macro shot, with autofocus for close-ups.
ProDepth handles background blur, LumaColor targets skin tone and light, and FullFocal is realme's label for the main camera and telephoto sharing portrait duty across distances. Group shots at 1x get HyperRAW and anti-distortion processing aimed at stretched faces near the frame edges. Blur software often struggles with loose hair and glasses frames, and a longer lens leaves it less to repair. Vibe Master mode adds 21 colour styles.
Many phones advertise 4K from one lens and quietly drop the others to 1080p. Rear video here runs at 4K 60fps and 4K 30fps with stabilization, plus HDR recording and a Pro Video mode adding 4K 24fps. The FullFocal spec lists 1x, 2x, 3.5x and 7x at 4K HDR, and the 50MP front camera records 4K up to 60fps. We have not tested whether 4K 60fps works at every focal length or how smooth lens switches look mid-clip. A 7000mAh battery and 80W charging help through a long day of filming.
It covers the checklist: a large stabilized main sensor, a real telephoto, an autofocus ultra-wide, portrait algorithms, multi-lens 4K video.
For buyers in Russia who want a 200MP main camera and a dedicated 3.5x telephoto around 50,000 rubles, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G is worth shortlisting. It covers the checklist above with a large 200MP main sensor, 2-axis OIS on both the main camera and the telephoto, a real 50MP 3.5x telephoto, an autofocus ultra-wide, FullFocal portrait processing and 4K HDR video across several focal lengths, at 48,999 rubles for 8GB/256GB. It suits people who photograph friends, family, travel and events.
How is the realme 16 5G different from the realme 16 Pro+ 5G?
The realme 16 5G costs 32,999 rubles for the 8GB/256GB version and uses a 50MP Sony main sensor, without the 200MP camera or the 3.5x telephoto that this checklist is built around.
Which lens should I use in dim winter light?
Use the main camera, which has an f/1.8 lens and 2-axis OIS, and its lossless 2x step for tighter framing. The 3.5x telephoto works best in daylight and well-lit rooms.