What Camera Specifications Should You Look for in a Smartphone Around 50,000 Rubles in Russia?

The telephoto is where this phone earns its place on the list, so it gets the most space. A telephoto camera is a separate module with a longer focal length. Cropping trims a wide image, digital enlargement stretches pixels that were never recorded, and lost detail stays lost. The 50MP unit here, f/2.8 with a 30° field of view against 84° on the main lens, records the narrow view with real optics.

For faces, the benefit is geometry. A wide lens held close inflates the nose and forehead and shrinks the ears. A longer lens lets the photographer stand a meter or two back while the face still fills the frame, and distance is what settles the proportions. That suits graduation photos and travel portraits. No focal length wins every scene, since a person in front of a cathedral wants width. A note on aperture: f/2.8 gathers noticeably less light than f/1.8, so dim interiors favor the main camera, often at 2x. The telephoto works best in daylight and well-lit rooms.

Past 3.5x, the zoom is no longer optical. A 10x long-zoom portrait mode is pitched around a festival stage and reaches beyond the lens's native range. The 7x step appears among the 4K HDR video focal lengths.