DiSTI Expands U.S. Army Maintenance Training Support Through Family of Maintenance Trainers IDIQ Award

ORLANDO, Florida. — ORLANDO, Fla. — The DiSTI Corporation, with expertise spanning Virtual maintenance training, HMI development Training, and technologies supporting the Software Defined Vehicle ecosystem, has been named an awardee on the U.S. Army’s Family of Maintenance Trainers (FMT) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.
The multiple-award contract vehicle carries an overall ceiling value of $396 million and supports the continued modernization and sustainment of the Army’s Family of Maintenance Trainers product line.
Through the contract, requirements may include analysis, design, development, production, installation, testing, system upgrades, technology refresh, modifications, skills sustainment, cybersecurity, and instructional support.
For DiSTI, the award provides an opportunity to apply its military training experience to future requirements focused on developing, enhancing, deploying, and sustaining maintenance training systems used to prepare Soldiers for increasingly complex equipment and operational environments.
Modern military training systems must continue to evolve after initial deployment.
As platforms change, training environments must remain aligned with new equipment configurations, software updates, maintenance procedures, cybersecurity requirements, and operational needs.
The scope of the FMT IDIQ reflects this lifecycle approach, supporting capabilities such as:
Training system analysis and design
Software and system development
Production, installation, and testing
Technology refresh and system upgrades
Platform-related modifications
Cybersecurity support
Skills sustainment and instructional support
This structure enables training capabilities to remain relevant throughout the operational lifecycle of the platforms they support.
For DiSTI, that approach aligns with its experience in Virtual maintenance training and simulation technologies designed for complex environments where adaptability, maintainability, and long-term support are critical.
The Family of Maintenance Trainers program helps Soldiers develop and sustain critical maintenance skills across multiple Army platforms.
An important element of the program is providing repeatable training opportunities without relying exclusively on operational equipment. Maintenance training systems allow personnel to study systems, practice procedures, strengthen troubleshooting skills, and build technical proficiency within structured training environments.
As the broader Virtual Reality Space continues to evolve, demand is also increasing for Virtual Reality Training Software that can support scalable, repeatable, and technically accurate training experiences across complex industries. These technologies represent part of the wider shift toward software-driven training and simulation, where organizations are looking for more flexible ways to prepare personnel for sophisticated systems.
For military maintenance training, however, the priority remains on ensuring that training accurately reflects real equipment, maintenance procedures, system behavior, and changing platform requirements.
As military platforms become more sophisticated, training systems must also keep pace with increasingly complex mechanical, electrical, digital, and software-driven technologies.
For DiSTI, the objective remains clear: support training environments that help Soldiers develop the knowledge and skills required to maintain complex systems effectively.
DiSTI brings extensive military training experience across a range of defense platforms and programs.
The company’s training portfolio includes solutions associated with platforms such as HIMARS, MLRS, M109A7 Paladin, CH-47 Chinook, Abrams, and Stryker, along with additional defense programs across the United States and allied nations.
This breadth of experience gives DiSTI exposure to diverse maintenance requirements, platform architectures, instructional objectives, and operational environments.
Although each platform presents different technical considerations, the underlying requirement remains consistent: personnel need effective, repeatable, and technically relevant training to maintain increasingly complex systems.
DiSTI’s work across defense training programs supports that requirement through solutions designed to bridge technology, instruction, and real-world maintenance needs.
Military platforms continually evolve through upgrades, software changes, component modifications, cybersecurity improvements, and new operational requirements.
Training systems must evolve with them.
The inclusion of technology refresh, modifications, cybersecurity, sustainment, and instructional support within the FMT contract reflects the need to maintain alignment between training systems and the platforms they represent.
For DiSTI, this means supporting training environments that are not only effective at launch but also capable of adapting as requirements change.
This principle also applies beyond defense. In markets shaped by the Software Defined Vehicle, software updates and increasingly digital system architectures are changing how technical teams approach interfaces, simulation, training, validation, and lifecycle support.
Across these environments, training and visualization technologies must keep pace with the systems they represent.
The FMT IDIQ provides a framework for addressing both current and future Army training requirements through individual orders issued under the contract vehicle.
Being named an awardee reinforces DiSTI’s continued commitment to the Army’s maintenance training mission and the broader defense training community.
The company is positioned to contribute its experience in virtual maintenance training, simulation, software development, integration, and lifecycle support to future requirements under the FMT program.
The award also reflects the growing importance of training systems that can keep pace with increasingly advanced defense platforms.
Readiness depends not only on fielding capable equipment but also on ensuring that personnel can understand, troubleshoot, maintain, and sustain those systems effectively.
Through its continued involvement in military training initiatives, DiSTI remains focused on helping deliver training environments that support technical proficiency, long-term sustainment, and mission readiness.
The DiSTI Corporation develops graphical user interface software and virtual training solutions for organizations operating in complex and high-reliability environments.
Its work spans defense, aerospace, automotive, and other industries requiring advanced visualization, simulation, training technologies, and Virtual Reality Training Software.
DiSTI’s experience includes military training programs, advanced HMI technologies, and software-driven solutions supporting complex platforms across the United States and allied nations.
To learn more about DiSTI and its military training solutions, contact sales@disti.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.