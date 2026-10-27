DiSTI Expands U.S. Army Maintenance Training Support Through Family of Maintenance Trainers IDIQ Award

ORLANDO, Florida. — ORLANDO, Fla. — The DiSTI Corporation, with expertise spanning Virtual maintenance training, HMI development Training, and technologies supporting the Software Defined Vehicle ecosystem, has been named an awardee on the U.S. Army’s Family of Maintenance Trainers (FMT) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The multiple-award contract vehicle carries an overall ceiling value of $396 million and supports the continued modernization and sustainment of the Army’s Family of Maintenance Trainers product line.

Through the contract, requirements may include analysis, design, development, production, installation, testing, system upgrades, technology refresh, modifications, skills sustainment, cybersecurity, and instructional support.

For DiSTI, the award provides an opportunity to apply its military training experience to future requirements focused on developing, enhancing, deploying, and sustaining maintenance training systems used to prepare Soldiers for increasingly complex equipment and operational environments.