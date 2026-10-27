The second decision concerns the growth plan. An investor will want to know where new customers are going to come from and what each one will cost. The second figure is the tricky one, because it rarely stays the same. The first hundred customers often come from the founder’s own network almost for free, while customer number ten thousand usually has to be bought through advertising, at a very different price. A business model has to survive that change.

In many pitch decks, marketing gets one slide with a list of channels and no numbers next to them. The areas Khasanov works in, such as AI-based personalisation, influencer partnerships and voice search, all depend on an earlier decision about distribution strategy. Before meeting investors, it is worth writing down short answers to the following:

Where did the first paying (or at least interested) customers actually come from?

How much did each of them cost to bring in, and after how many months of payments does that cost come back?

How much of the plan depends on paid ads, and how much on word of mouth, partners or content?

If the ad budget were halved next month, what would happen to sign-ups?

If the answer is that sign-ups would drop sharply, that is not automatically a bad sign. Plenty of companies rely on paid acquisition for years and do well. In that case, though, founders should be ready to show that paid acquisition can support a scalable business. The cost of winning a customer has to stay reasonable as spending grows, and customers have to pay that cost back within an acceptable period. Investors usually look into this during due diligence.

Results from a small paid test with a modest budget tend to carry more weight with them than an ambitious forecast. Understanding acquisition costs is relevant to the Dmitrii Khasanov digital marketing background. They are also the quickest way for a founder to check, before the meeting, whether the growth plan holds up.