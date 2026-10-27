How to Review a Motion Concept Made From an Approved Interior Photograph

Since the beginning, interior photography was always a great promotional tool when advertising a property. Now though, when doing building operations, leasing, or when someone is looking at a residence photo, building management, leasing teams, and residents are experiencing something new: animated versions of their common shots, model unit photos and amenity space photos. If a property management team or marketing vendor is offering a motion concept using an approved picture of the interior, knowing how to properly assess the motion concept is important. The process involves more than just watching a short clip and nodding along. A single approved image can be detailed crafted into moving video by using image to video AI, allowing for several subtle and inventive effects including a pan around a room, a gentle light fall through windows or an angle adjustment over a kitchen island. The outcome may be polished and professional, but it is logical that residents and community stakeholders want to see these concepts flushed out first, before they are put into marketing materials, or community communication.

It references the major areas that should be seen when considering any motion concept developed from an exterior approved photograph of your residential community.