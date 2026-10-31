AI Employee for Marketing: 8 Best Options in 2026, Sorted by the Role You'd Hire

A good coordinator is the person everyone pings, so it helps that this one sits right where the pinging already happens.

The role it fills: A marketing coordinator inside your Slack workspace. Setup asks for neither API keys nor an IT ticket, since an admin adds it in a few minutes and each colleague connects with a single tap, after which people can @mention it in whichever channels it has joined.

What it handles: The weekly competitor roundup (what rivals shipped, hired, and posted), a morning pass over spend and ROAS across your ad platforms, and one live dashboard covering ad spend, site traffic, ROAS, and the funnel that anyone can open by link.

When a competitor launches, it drafts the battle card from the announcement and your call feedback. It can read a month of call transcripts to build a sheet of where each prospect heard about you, and turn one Slack message into a video script, storyboard, and draft cut.

Recorded calls land in the team's meeting library, which means a single colleague can sit in while the rest quiz it on that conversation whenever they need. What it knows is kept in editable plain-text files, and a process you demo once through Watch and Learn becomes a skill the whole team can use.

Cost: Free is $0 and comes loaded with $50 in credits you can spend over 7 days without entering a card. Team bills $49.99 monthly for every active user, and each one brings 5,000 credits into a pooled balance. Extra credits come in $10 packs of 1,000, and Enterprise pricing is custom.

Limits: Sending an email, posting to social, publishing a doc: anything that reaches outside the team waits for a human to approve it. That keeps an off-brand post off your feed, and it also means it won't run a campaign fully unattended, so someone on the team needs to own the approve button.