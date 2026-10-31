Best Form Builder With Database: 7 Tools Sorted by Setup Type

Vendors use the phrase "form builder with a database" to describe three different setups. Some build the database in, some attach a table to the form, and some write into a database you already run.
Picking the best form builder with database storage starts with knowing which setup you're buying, because that decides who can edit a submission, link it to a customer, and see it later.
I sorted these seven by where your data ends up, using each vendor's own pricing pages and help docs as of October 2026, so you can match the setup to how your team works.
If you only have a minute, here's the TL;DR:
Softr is the best form builder with database for teams that want submissions to become records inside a client portal or internal tool, because its forms write straight into its native database and can sit inside a logged-in app where each user sees only their own records.
Among the other built-in options, Airtable suits existing base owners, while Baserow fits open-source self-hosters. Jotform pairs feature-packed forms with spreadsheet-style Tables, and Cognito Forms handles calculation-heavy approvals.
If your database already exists, Fillout excels at updating existing records, and Typeform offers polished branded surveys that need an integration to reach storage.
Every tool here saves your submissions somewhere, and where that somewhere is decides how much cleanup you'll do after someone clicks submit. Here are the three setups and who each one fits.
The database is built in. The form is a front end for a real table, so each submission becomes a record with typed fields you can link to customers, jobs, or invoices. This fits teams that want the form, the data, and the screens people use to view it in one tool.
Forms first, with tables attached. The form builder is the main product, and submissions pile up in a spreadsheet-style table you can filter, sort, and act on. It suits teams whose daily job is collecting things like applications, orders, and registrations.
Forms that write to your existing database. The form keeps a basic results list and pushes each response into Airtable, Notion, a CRM, or a spreadsheet through an integration. It's the right call when your records already live somewhere and moving them would cost more than it saves.
These three store each submission as a row in their own relational database, which means linking, filtering, and editing happen in the same place you built the form.
If your form is the front door to a business app, this is the one I'd start with, because the form, the records, and the logged-in screens all live in one place.
Setup type: Built-in database, with forms, records, permissions, and app pages on one platform.
How submissions are stored: Submissions go into its native database by default, with no setup required. Each one becomes a record you can connect to other tables through linked records, lookups, rollups, and formulas, and a new record can kick off its workflows right away.
If your team still works in other tools, it also connects to 21+ external data sources, so a form can write to Airtable or Google Sheets while you migrate.
Child's Play Charity, which delivers therapeutic games to pediatric hospitals, moved 4,000+ records off Airtable into the native database and cut ongoing software costs by about 50%.
Where it shines: Forms can live inside internal tools, client portals, and vendor portals, where people log in and see only their own records. Because an in-app form knows who's signed in, a service request or vendor application gets tied to the right account the moment it's sent.
You can co-build with AI through its AI Co-Builder, start from a template like the Client Intake Form, or build from scratch, then switch to visual editing whenever you want. Authentication, permissions, and hosting are built in, so what you publish is ready for real users.
The company is SOC 2 Type II compliant and hosts its data in Germany, which keeps EU-based teams' compliance conversations short.
Price: Unlimited forms and submissions come with every plan, Free ($0) included. Basic is $25 a month ($19 billed yearly) and adds conditional form logic, Pro is $119 ($99 yearly) with unlimited branching and e-signatures, and Business is $395 ($329 yearly).
Watch out for: Builder seats cost extra past the included ones (1 on Basic, 2 on Pro, 3 on Business), at $6, $12, or $24 a month each. App users are capped by plan as well, so count your client and vendor logins before you pick a tier.
Airtable is the easy call when your team already lives in a base and just needs a clean way to add rows to it.
Setup type: Built-in database, since Airtable describes itself as an AI app-building platform built on relational databases.
How submissions are stored: Every form submission becomes a new record in the table the form is attached to. You can build forms three ways: the standalone form builder (Airtable's recommended option), the older form view that won't get new features, and forms inside Interfaces.
Those experiences don't share forms, so a form built in one generally has to be rebuilt in another. Linked-record fields on a form can be limited to a filtered view, which keeps people from attaching a request to the wrong project.
Where it shines: Conditional field visibility works on every plan, prefill links work through URL parameters, and an automation can fire the moment a form is submitted. Airtable says Code and Theory saved more than 10,000 hours with it, and that 500,000+ companies trust the platform.
Price: As of October 2026, Free is $0 with 1,000 records per base and up to 5 editors. Team costs $20 per seat monthly on an annual plan or $24 month to month, and Business is $45 or $54 on the same terms. Airtable doesn't charge for form submissions or read-only collaborators.
Watch out for: Airtable's help center says native forms can't update existing records, can't span multiple pages, and can't save and resume a half-finished submission. Each base tops out at 50 forms, too.
Interface forms only accept submissions from people with Editor access, and granting that access can turn them into billable collaborators on paid plans. Data validation rules, such as email checks and number ranges, are paid-plan features too.
Baserow is what I'd look at first if the phrase "we run it on our own server" makes your IT lead smile.
Setup type: Built-in database, from an open-source, no-code database and application builder.
How submissions are stored: Baserow generates a form view from your table, and each submission becomes a structured database row with typed fields. Link-to-table fields can go right on the form, so a respondent can pick the client or project their entry belongs to.
Where it shines: It handles editing well. An "Edit row link" field gives every row a secure URL to a prefilled form, and submitting that form updates the row in place. Forms also support conditional logic, file fields, prefill parameters, and a redirect URL that can include the new row's ID.
The bigger draw is ownership. The self-hosted open-source edition is free with unlimited rows, storage, and automation credits, and "almost all" of the code is MIT licensed. The cloud version is EU-hosted and, according to Baserow, SOC 2 and GDPR compliant on every tier.
Price: As of October 2026, cloud Free is $0 with 3,000 rows per workspace and 500 external app users. Premium is $10 per user a month billed yearly ($12 monthly), and Advanced is $18 billed yearly ($22 monthly), which adds role-based plus field- and view-level permissions.
Watch out for: Self-hosting means you run and maintain the instance yourself (a fine arrangement right up until midnight, when the Docker container won't start). Survey mode, which shows one question per screen, is paid only, and computed fields like formulas and lookups can't appear on forms.
In these two, the form builder is the headline product, and the data layer is a table that grows out of your submissions. They work best when forms are most of the job.
Jotform is the tool for teams whose forms do a lot of heavy lifting, from payments to signed PDFs, and who want a table view sitting behind them.
Setup type: Forms first, with Jotform Tables as the data layer that Jotform calls "a spreadsheet-powered database platform."
How submissions are stored: Submissions automatically appear in your Jotform Tables database, which also accepts CSV and Excel imports or manual entry. Inside Tables you get Table, Cards, Report, Calendar, and Uploads views, plus search, filters, formulas, and an Advanced Formula column.
Where it shines: The form side is deep, with conditional logic, calculations, multi-page flows, save and continue, prefill links, payments, e-signatures, and PDF generation. Tables adds submission-edit requests, action buttons that send emails and entry assignment.
There's also an AI Data Assistant that builds tables, summarizes data, and generates charts from a prompt, and 200+ integrations including Google Sheets, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Jotform puts its user count at over 40 million, and you can choose to store data on EU servers in Frankfurt.
Price: As of October 2026, the free Starter plan allows 5 forms, 100 monthly submissions, and 500 total stored submissions. Bronze is $39 a month billed monthly ($34 billed annually) for 25 forms, and Gold is $129 monthly ($99 annually) for 100 forms and 10,000 monthly submissions.
Watch out for: Every plan below Enterprise is single-user, which is a problem if three people need to triage entries. If you go over your plan's total submission storage, the oldest responses get deleted, so set up an export or a sync before you hit the ceiling.
Cognito Forms earns its place for forms that do math, like quotes, order totals, and fee estimates, and then need someone to sign off.
Setup type: Forms first, with an entries area that works like a lightweight table.
How submissions are stored: Entries are stored inside Cognito Forms, where you can sort, filter, and save custom views, run bulk actions, import and export .xlsx files, and share entries by email.
You can also bulk-upload data to populate lookups, which helps when a form needs to pull from a product or customer list.
Where it shines: Calculations, payments, and approvals are the core strengths, and Cognito Pay is a newer addition. Electronic signatures and save-and-resume start on Pro, and workflow approvals plus data lookups arrive on Team.
On paid plans, native integrations include an Airtable connection that can create or update records, along with JSON webhooks, an API, Zapier, Make, and Power Automate. Cognito says it's trusted by over 1.5 million users.
Price: As of October 2026, the free Individual plan gives 1 user and 100 entries a month. Pro is $24 a month billed monthly ($19 billed annually) for 2,000 entries, Team is $62 monthly for 10,000 entries and 5 users, and Business is $129 monthly ($99 annually) for 25,000 entries.
Watch out for: The free plan has no integrations at all, so you can't push those 100 monthly entries to Airtable or Zapier until you upgrade. Extra users cost $5 each per month, and SSO is reserved for the top Enterprise tier at $149 a month billed annually.
These two make the most sense when your records already live somewhere (Airtable, Notion, a CRM) and what you need is a better front door for them.
Fillout is the best pick when the database already exists and you need forms that can edit what's in it, beyond adding new rows.
Setup type: Forms that write to your existing database, with its own built-in database available if you want one.
How submissions are stored: Fillout keeps its own results table with filtering, sorting, and CSV export. Native sync covers Airtable, Notion, Google Sheets, SmartSuite, Salesforce, HubSpot, Monday, and Excel, while PostgreSQL and MySQL connections run through Zapier-powered partner integrations.
Where it shines: Forms can edit existing records in Airtable, Notion, SmartSuite, Salesforce, and Monday, which is the gap many Airtable teams hit first. On Airtable it can also filter linked records, create linked records from a child form, and write to several tables at once.
The free plan is generous, covering multi-page forms, conditional logic, calculations, hidden fields, resume-later, payments with no Fillout fee, scheduling, and PDF generation. Fillout says 100,000+ organizations use it, and every plan comes with unlimited seats and forms.
Price: As of October 2026, Free is $0 for 1,000 responses a month. Starter is $19 a month billed monthly ($15 billed annually) for 2,000 responses, and Business is $89 monthly ($75 annually) with unlimited responses and a custom domain.
Watch out for: Update links expose every field on the record, including the ones you left off the form, so think before you send them to outsiders. Partial submissions, pre-fetching data, and duplicate-submission prevention need the Business plan.
Typeform is the one you choose when the form itself has to look good enough to carry your brand, and the data can live elsewhere.
Setup type: Forms that write to the database you already have, through integrations.
How submissions are stored: Responses live in Typeform's Results area, with reports and downloads. Getting them into a database means using integrations such as Airtable, Google Sheets, HubSpot, and Salesforce, or Zapier, webhooks, and the API.
The closest thing to built-in storage is the Contacts & Automations add-on, a contact database for up to 25,000 contacts with custom properties. It costs an extra $25 a month for 2,400 actions on Plus and up, and it's included with Growth Flow.
Where it shines: Logic, branching, calculations, scores, hidden fields, recall, and multiple endings make forms feel interactive, and the Free plan includes logic. Typeform says it's trusted by 95% of the Fortune 500, and Barry's ran bookings for a 60,000-person virtual event through it.
Price: As of October 2026, Free allows 10 responses a month.
Paid plans start with Basic at $39 a month billed monthly ($28 a month billed annually), which covers 100 responses and 1 user. Plus runs $79 monthly ($56 annually) for 1,000 responses and 3 seats, and Business is $129 monthly ($91 annually).
Watch out for: There's no native relational database, so every useful thing you do with a response depends on an integration working. Payments, file uploads, and signatures are paid only, seats are capped at 1, 3, or 5 users by plan, and custom domains are Enterprise only.
Start with where your records live today, because that decides which group you're shopping in. Then work through the rest in order.
If your records are scattered across inboxes and spreadsheets, a built-in database gives you a clean place to start. You set up your tables once and avoid babysitting integrations later.
If your records already sit in Airtable or Notion, a tool that writes to them saves you a migration. Fillout's ability to update existing records is the feature to test first, because it covers what Airtable's native forms can't.
If people outside your team need to see their submissions, you need logins and record-level permissions. That narrows the field fast, because Airtable interface forms can make submitters billable and Jotform plans below Enterprise allow one user.
If your volume is high, price every finalist at your real monthly count. Free tiers run from 10 responses a month on Typeform to 1,000 on Fillout, and per-seat pricing on Airtable and Baserow grows with every editor you add.
Pick the two finalists you like best and build the same intake form in both, ideally one you'd use next week, like a client onboarding form or a service request. Submit a handful of test entries, then run three checks from the screen your team would use every day.
Edit a submission. Fix a typo in one response after it comes in, and see whether the change sticks in the underlying record.
Link it to a customer record. Connect that submission to an existing customer or account so their history shows up in one place.
Hide it from a second user. Invite a teammate or a test client and confirm they can't see entries that belong to someone else.
The tool that makes all three easy wins. If one of them needs a workaround, a Zap and two support articles, you've learned it during a free trial, which is the cheapest moment to learn anything (month seven of an annual contract is a far pricier classroom).
Softr handles this well, because its forms can live inside a logged-in portal where each user sees only their own records. Inline editing for app users starts on the Pro plan, and record-level global data restrictions arrive on Business, so plan your tier around how much control you need.
Self-hosting pays off when someone on your team is happy to run and patch a server, since you're trading a monthly bill for maintenance work. Baserow's open-source edition is free with unlimited rows, while its cloud Free plan stops at 3,000 rows per workspace.
Typeform keeps responses in its own Results area, and you need an integration like Airtable, Google Sheets, or HubSpot to move them into a database. Its Contacts & Automations add-on stores up to 25,000 contacts, but Typeform's pricing page lists no relational table for responses.