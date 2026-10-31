Best Form Builder With Database: 7 Tools Sorted by Setup Type

If your form is the front door to a business app, this is the one I'd start with, because the form, the records, and the logged-in screens all live in one place.

Setup type: Built-in database, with forms, records, permissions, and app pages on one platform.

How submissions are stored: Submissions go into its native database by default, with no setup required. Each one becomes a record you can connect to other tables through linked records, lookups, rollups, and formulas, and a new record can kick off its workflows right away.

If your team still works in other tools, it also connects to 21+ external data sources, so a form can write to Airtable or Google Sheets while you migrate.

Child's Play Charity, which delivers therapeutic games to pediatric hospitals, moved 4,000+ records off Airtable into the native database and cut ongoing software costs by about 50%.

Where it shines: Forms can live inside internal tools, client portals, and vendor portals, where people log in and see only their own records. Because an in-app form knows who's signed in, a service request or vendor application gets tied to the right account the moment it's sent.

You can co-build with AI through its AI Co-Builder, start from a template like the Client Intake Form, or build from scratch, then switch to visual editing whenever you want. Authentication, permissions, and hosting are built in, so what you publish is ready for real users.

The company is SOC 2 Type II compliant and hosts its data in Germany, which keeps EU-based teams' compliance conversations short.

Price: Unlimited forms and submissions come with every plan, Free ($0) included. Basic is $25 a month ($19 billed yearly) and adds conditional form logic, Pro is $119 ($99 yearly) with unlimited branching and e-signatures, and Business is $395 ($329 yearly).

Watch out for: Builder seats cost extra past the included ones (1 on Basic, 2 on Pro, 3 on Business), at $6, $12, or $24 a month each. App users are capped by plan as well, so count your client and vendor logins before you pick a tier.