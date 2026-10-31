The Future of Smart Homes: AI, Automation, and Digital Twins

Consistent quality is necessary for those who produce goods in competitive markets. In case of low-quality items, there will be waste of goods, complaints from customers, warranty costs, and negative impact on the reputation of the brands.

As for the digital twin, it is possible to control the quality of the product due to information concerning the production, which is linked to the process model. So, the producer will be aware of whether the process works well and whether there are any deviations that might influence the quality of the product. For example, using the digital twin of the machining process, we will be able to estimate the influence of deviations in temperature, speed of cutting, and vibrations on the dimensional accuracy.

Using AI and machine learning technology along with digital twins, it is possible to discover some patterns that are not visible in the course of routine checking. However, it should be mentioned that using digital twins does not guarantee the absence of defects in production. It depends on the availability of good data, good measurements, and validation of the predicted performance.