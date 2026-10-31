The manufacturing sector is undergoing a major revolution in that most firms are embracing new technologies that help in making the processes more efficient, lowering operating costs, and enhancing the quality of products manufactured. One of the technologies that firms are adopting at present is the digital twin technology, which is becoming very crucial in smart manufacturing. This technology makes use of virtual representation of physical machines, production lines, products, and even the entire factory to monitor and improve production without any changes to the physical process.
This technology integrates a range of technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer simulation. In times when manufacturers experience stiff competition, changes in the expectations of the consumers, and the need to use the available resources more effectively, digital twins technology comes in handy.
The digital twin is a replication of the actual item or process that makes use of data to replicate the condition of the item, its performance and behavior. What makes the digital twin different from a simple computer model is the ability to connect the digital twin with the physical object and use data to update the model and make decisions based on it.
In the context of manufacturing, a digital twin can refer to either a single machine, a robotic assembly line, a manufacturing process, or an entire manufacturing facility.The physical item generates data such as the temperature, vibrations, energy usage, operation speed and the operational status of the machinery.The data are then processed by the digital model and help detect issues, estimate future failures and examine alternative states of the manufacturing process.
According to NIST, the applications of digital twin technology in the manufacturing field include monitoring, diagnostics, predictions, and optimization. How efficient the usage of digital twin technology is determined by the data quality utilized, and the precision of the model itself.
Another critical application of digital twins technology is increasing the efficiency of production processes. There are many reasons why manufacturing plants may face bottlenecks, uneven loads, delays in equipment, and inefficient use of resources. As a result, production processes may be impacted negatively, and additional expenses may be incurred.
In the current situation, digital twins will assist in simulating different scenarios of production and examining how particular changes will affect the process of production. For example, one can evaluate whether it will be beneficial to change schedules, speeds of production or arrangement of equipment in order to increase efficiency. Thus, it will be possible to examine particular scenarios and take the right decisions in a virtual environment. The studies on digital factory simulation demonstrate how virtual production models will assist in planning and making decisions.
Equipment breakdowns are one of the main challenges that manufacturing companies face. Failure of important machinery may lead to consequences such as production planning difficulties, delays in deliveries, as well as increased expenses for repairs.
The problem described above can be overcome by applying digital twin technology and conducting predictive maintenance. In such a way, due to analyzing data from sensors, simulating models, and implementing machine learning technology, companies will be able to monitor the condition of their machines and identify any signs of future failures. Vibration, temperature, pressure, or changes in performance characteristics of machines can mean that some elements of equipment should be serviced.
Journal of Manufacturing Systems discusses the use of digital twins and machine learning technologies for improving equipment condition detection and failure prediction. This allows manufacturers to move from reactive to condition-based and predictive maintenance. Such an approach is valuable for manufacturers since it can prevent failures and increase the lifetime of machines.
Eugene Leow, Marketing Head of Solmi said, the concept of digital twins is also relevant for the process of product design and development. The conventional way of product development usually includes the creation of several physical prototypes and their testing with the need to make adjustments to the design. However, while the physical testing is essential in many cases, digital twins allow evaluating different options before manufacturing the product.
It gives an opportunity for engineers to model products virtually and test how materials, sizes, conditions of operation, and other aspects affect the product performance. It is possible to test the performance of the product under stress and heat, as well as mechanical properties and interconnections between different parts of the product.
Digital twins can be useful even after the product is in use since operational data will give information on performance of the products and help in making future designs, instructions on maintenance, and product development process better. One of the areas of study in manufacturing digital twins is product lifecycle management.
Consistent quality is necessary for those who produce goods in competitive markets. In case of low-quality items, there will be waste of goods, complaints from customers, warranty costs, and negative impact on the reputation of the brands.
As for the digital twin, it is possible to control the quality of the product due to information concerning the production, which is linked to the process model. So, the producer will be aware of whether the process works well and whether there are any deviations that might influence the quality of the product. For example, using the digital twin of the machining process, we will be able to estimate the influence of deviations in temperature, speed of cutting, and vibrations on the dimensional accuracy.
Using AI and machine learning technology along with digital twins, it is possible to discover some patterns that are not visible in the course of routine checking. However, it should be mentioned that using digital twins does not guarantee the absence of defects in production. It depends on the availability of good data, good measurements, and validation of the predicted performance.
Matteo Valles of Vol Case said, contemporary manufacturing is a highly complex process that involves many elements, such as suppliers, storage facilities, transportation, and manufacturing facilities. Issues in any of these areas can cause problems with material availability, scheduling, and delivery to customers.
With the help of digital twins, it becomes possible for manufacturers to understand how all these components work by constructing models of some supply chain activities. When linked to necessary data about these processes, such models become valuable tools that allow managers to evaluate inventory status, materials flow, manufacturing capacity, and possibilities of delays.
Thus, for instance, in the case of a shortage of an important element, it is quite possible to create a new timetable or estimate the effects of switching vendors. In this regard, digital twins make it easier for management to compare various options without resorting to costly actions. In addition, digital twins facilitate the coordination of production planning and logistics by estimating different scenarios of demand.
Still, the supply chain management needs access to accurate information provided by other enterprises. Information problems may limit the efforts of producers to create an integrated picture of their work.
Sustainability has emerged as one of the priorities of manufacturers who try to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising profitability. The use of digital twins can promote this objective by helping businesses better understand how decisions about production impact their energy consumption, material consumption, and waste generation.
Analyzing operational data allows identifying equipment that consumes high amounts of energy, ineffective production cycles, and processes that use excessive amounts of raw materials. Businesses can then simulate possible changes in their production facilities and predict their impact.
For instance, the digital twin of a production facility would allow comparing equipment operating hours, production setups, and opportunities to reduce energy use in cases when it is unnecessary. In addition, similar models can facilitate material management and allow businesses to estimate resource consumption through the entire lifecycle of a product.
The studies dedicated to digital twins in smart industries emphasize resource optimization and operational efficiency as applications of this technology. Nevertheless, the positive environmental impact depends on how the technology is utilized and whether the improvements achieved compensate for the resources spent on running the digital infrastructure.
While possessing a great deal of promise, digital twins face some challenges that manufacturers should overcome in order to see ROI from the technology.
High costs of implementation: Development of digital twins may require sensors, IT infrastructure, software, integration of systems and people. For smaller manufacturers, these initial expenses may be hard to justify.
Problems with data: Accurate and up-to-date information is necessary for digital twins. Lack of proper sensor data, out-of-date information, and incompatibility between various software systems may impact the accuracy of predictions.
Cybersecurity threats: Connected manufacturing systems might give rise to more cybersecurity issues, such as access to the system by unauthorised individuals, stealing of data, etc. Secure access, reliable communication channels, and timely updates are key factors here.
Proper skills and preparation of the work force: Workers should be adequately trained in order to interpret information provided by digital twins and implement it into their activities.
Accuracy and Maintenance of Models: Digital twins must be aligned with the actual system under different material, machinery, and operation conditions. For that reason, models should be continually validated, tested, and maintained.
Jessica Shee of Appple.Store said, the development of digital twins will feature more integrations with artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, industrial IoTs, and real-time analytics. This can improve the effectiveness and speed of the models for manufacturing decision-making purposes.
AI-based digital twins will be able to identify possible issues with the production process, advise on changing the settings of the equipment used, and even compare different strategies for manufacturing. In more advanced cases, the digital twins will work together with the automation software to make decisions about the implementation of selected changes based on safety tests.
It is worth mentioning that connected digital twins can be developed on all levels of manufacturing. While before the idea was modeling a particular machine, now it is possible to create models of components, production lines, facilities, and supply chain management processes. This will ensure understanding the effects of decisions made in one place on performance in another place.
As stated in the review published in Annual Reviews in Control, in 2025 there will be developed a framework for analyzing digital twin applications and technological capabilities in the context of products, production systems, and services. Such frameworks will assist manufacturers in choosing the appropriate technologies and implementing them correctly.
Digital twins are gaining their significance as a very important technological tool for modern manufacturing through virtual modeling and the connection between the physical world and virtual world to help with monitoring, simulation, and decision-making.
There may also be several problems such as high costs involved in implementation, security issues, integration issues, and precision of the model itself. However, the manufacturer can overcome such issues through proper planning and implementation. Since there are advancements in technology on a daily basis and the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and simulation has been improving daily, the significance of digital twins will continue to grow.
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