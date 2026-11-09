Print-to-Order Custom Invitations: Platforms Worth Knowing

Print-to-order custom invitations platforms let you design an invitation online, then have it printed and shipped to your door. Adobe Express is one practical option: start from a template, personalize it, and order print invitations in sizes such as 5" x 7" on papers from matte to pearlescent, or download the file as a PDF, JPG, or PNG.

If you are planning a wedding, birthday, shower, or business event, the real question is which platform fits your guest count, budget, and timeline, and what each one does differently. The sections below compare the main types of services, the paper and size choices that matter, and the features that set platforms apart.