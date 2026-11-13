8 Best Reclaim Alternatives and Competitors in 2026

If your week is mostly meetings, the most useful calendar tool is the one that takes the meetings themselves off your plate.

Who it suits: People whose calendar trouble starts after the time is blocked: the back-and-forth to book a call, the scramble to prep, the notes nobody wrote, and the follow-up that slips to tomorrow. It fits teams that already work in Slack.

What stands out: It's an AI teammate that lives in Slack. Tag it in a channel and it answers in the thread, while calendar scheduling, email, and reminders run in your DMs and your own threads, and in your inbox it drafts, schedules, and replies for you.

Before a call, it pulls context from 1,500+ integrations plus MCP and from your past meetings. It records and takes notes, then files them in a shared meeting library, so one person takes the call and the right people still get the context.

What it knows about you lives in plain files you can open and edit like a doc. Routines cover the repeat work, like a morning brief, and anything with outside impact, such as sending an email, waits for your approval.

Pricing: The Free plan is $0 with $50 in credits that last 7 days, no card needed. Team is $49.99 per month per active user with 5,000 credits each, pooled across the team, and top-ups cost $10 per 1,000 credits. Enterprise is custom.

Limitations: There's no calendar UI of its own and no auto-defended focus time. It books, preps, and follows up through chat and your existing calendar, so if focus blocks were the main thing you used Reclaim for, pair it with your calendar or one of the planners below.