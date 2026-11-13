8 Best Reclaim Alternatives and Competitors in 2026

Reclaim is good at one job: it guards time on your calendar so focus work and habits make it through the week. You go looking for alternatives when the hard part of the week moves, to tasks, calls, or a team that won't share one tool, so here are the competitors that fit each case.
Here's the short version:
Lindy is the best Reclaim alternative in 2026 for people whose calendar problem is meetings, because it books over email and Slack, preps you from your tools and past calls, takes notes, and drafts the follow-up, with outside sends waiting for your approval.
Motion is the all-in-one work suite, Morgen pulls several calendars into one plan, and Sunsama guides a calm daily planning ritual.
Akiflow collects scattered tasks, FlowSavvy auto-schedules for solo planners on a budget, SkedPal budgets time in fine detail, and Calendly covers the booking links you may have leaned on most.
Reclaim has had a busy couple of years. Dropbox acquired it in August 2024, and the live site now signs off as "Reclaim.ai from Dropbox."
Since May 2026, new accounts land on Reclaim 2.0, which pairs a full calendar and the Planner with an AI Assistant and background Agents for Habits, Buffers, Focus, and Smart Meetings. You can even drive it over MCP from ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, or Gemini.
So the product is in good health, and the reasons people leave tend to be practical ones about phones, team size, and price.
Reclaim has no native iOS or Android app, though it says it's designed to be mobile-friendly and suggests a home-screen web app or the Google Calendar app (perfectly workable, right up until you're rescheduling a habit from an airport gate).
The free Lite plan is built for one person: a one-user team, a one-week scheduling range, one Calendar Sync, and one scheduling link.
Paid plans are per seat, at $12 a month for Starter and $18 for Business on monthly billing. Smart Meetings with three or more attendees who lack a paid seat need add-on Attendee Unit packs, which is where team budgets start to wobble.
Integrations add a few more wrinkles. Todoist, Asana, ClickUp, Jira, and Linear sit on paid plans only, and Reclaim lists Google Calendar and Outlook, with no Apple Calendar.
What it automates. Some of these tools plan your whole day, some guide you while you plan it yourself, and one takes meetings off your hands, so the first filter is which of those jobs you want done.
Which calendars it supports. Reclaim lists Google Calendar and Outlook, so each entry notes what the tool connects to and whether iCloud or Apple Calendar makes the cut.
How pricing grows with a team. A $12 seat feels cheap until you multiply it, so every price here is the monthly-billed figure, with a note on whether teams pay per seat, per member, or through sales.
Mobile reality. The missing native app is one of Reclaim's most visible gaps, so each section names the apps the vendor ships and leaves it out when the vendor doesn't mention one.
If your week is mostly meetings, the most useful calendar tool is the one that takes the meetings themselves off your plate.
Who it suits: People whose calendar trouble starts after the time is blocked: the back-and-forth to book a call, the scramble to prep, the notes nobody wrote, and the follow-up that slips to tomorrow. It fits teams that already work in Slack.
What stands out: It's an AI teammate that lives in Slack. Tag it in a channel and it answers in the thread, while calendar scheduling, email, and reminders run in your DMs and your own threads, and in your inbox it drafts, schedules, and replies for you.
Before a call, it pulls context from 1,500+ integrations plus MCP and from your past meetings. It records and takes notes, then files them in a shared meeting library, so one person takes the call and the right people still get the context.
What it knows about you lives in plain files you can open and edit like a doc. Routines cover the repeat work, like a morning brief, and anything with outside impact, such as sending an email, waits for your approval.
Pricing: The Free plan is $0 with $50 in credits that last 7 days, no card needed. Team is $49.99 per month per active user with 5,000 credits each, pooled across the team, and top-ups cost $10 per 1,000 credits. Enterprise is custom.
Limitations: There's no calendar UI of its own and no auto-defended focus time. It books, preps, and follows up through chat and your existing calendar, so if focus blocks were the main thing you used Reclaim for, pair it with your calendar or one of the planners below.
Motion is the pick when your calendar problem and your project problem turn out to be the same problem.
Who it suits: Motion calls itself "The AI Powered SuperApp for Work," and it's built for individuals and teams of all sizes, with a separate pricing track for each. It suits people who want auto-planning tied to the projects that fill the calendar in the first place.
What stands out: The AI Calendar auto-plans your day around work from the AI Task Manager and the AI Project Manager, which comes with an AI Gantt Chart. An AI Meeting Assistant handles booking links, and there's an AI Meeting Notetaker, AI Docs, and AI Workflows on top.
Capture is flexible. Motion combines Outlook, Google, or iCloud calendars into one interface, lets you forward Gmail, Outlook, or iCloud emails to create tasks, and turns Zoom, Meet, or Teams meetings and Slack or Teams messages into tasks.
Siri works too, and iOS, Android, and desktop apps come with Pro AI, which answers the phone question Reclaim leaves open.
Pricing: Individuals pay $49 a month billed monthly for Pro AI ($29 billed annually) or $69 for Business AI ($39 billed annually), as of October 2026. On the Teams track, Pro AI is $29 per seat and Business AI is $49 per seat, billed monthly.
Pro AI includes 7,500 credits per seat each month and Business AI includes 15,000. There's no free plan, only a free trial, and the terms say your payment method is billed automatically when it ends.
Limitations: $49 a month is steep if all you miss is Reclaim's calendar layer, and the AI features draw on monthly credit allowances. The projects, docs, and workflows are also more app than a straight Reclaim swap needs (great news if you were shopping for a project manager anyway).
Morgen is strongest when your week is split across a few calendars and a to-do app that refuses to talk to any of them.
Who it suits: Professionals who juggle several calendars and like AI suggestions they get to approve before anything moves. Morgen says it's trusted by 248,000+ professionals.
What stands out: The AI Planner, guided by rules Morgen calls Frames, previews a plan and waits for you to confirm it before anything is scheduled. Capacity warnings highlight tasks at risk of running late, so a slipping deadline shows up before it slips.
Calendar Sets, a built-in Booking Page, team availability, and calendar automations for sync, travel time, and buffer time handle the calendar side of the house.
It connects Google Calendar, Outlook, iCloud, Fastmail, and Zoho, plus task tools like Notion, Todoist, Linear, ClickUp, Obsidian, Google Tasks, and Microsoft To-Do. Integrations are unlimited on all plans, with apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, mobile, and the browser.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Individuals plan is $30 a month billed monthly ($15 billed yearly), and Team is $25 per seat billed monthly ($10 billed yearly) with a two-seat minimum.
The 14-day trial gives full access without a card, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, and people switching from another tool get 15% off for a year.
Limitations: With no free plan, the trial ends at a paywall. The planner proposes and you confirm, which is less hands-off than Reclaim. The same team also launched Kai, a separate AI executive assistant, so don't expect its email drafts or meeting recaps inside Morgen itself.
Who it suits: People who'd prefer to decide what fits in a day themselves over watching an algorithm reshuffle the week. Sunsama calls itself "the only task manager, calendar, and daily planner for modern professionals," and its whole pitch is intention.
What stands out: Each day starts with guided planning and ends with a daily shutdown, and in between you timebox tasks straight onto the calendar. Weekly Objectives keep bigger goals in view, and a Pomodoro timer helps with the stretches that need it.
Sunny, the built-in AI assistant, is on by default and can create and manage tasks, plan your day, and organize your backlog. The help docs also cover auto-scheduling and auto-rescheduling, though the core experience is built around planning by hand.
Calendars sync both ways with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Apple Calendar. Tasks come in from Asana, Trello, Jira, ClickUp, Notion, Todoist, Linear, GitHub, and Gmail, and Sunsama also connects to Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zapier.
There are apps for iOS, iPadOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, and the web.
Pricing: Sunsama costs $22 a month billed monthly or $17 a month billed yearly (as of October 2026), and each workspace member is added to the bill. Enterprise is custom with SSO and SAML, and the 14-day trial needs no card.
Limitations: Sunsama has no free plan and says it doesn't plan to add one. You also do the planning yourself, so if Reclaim's appeal was an engine defending your week while you weren't looking, Sunsama asks more of you each morning.
Who it suits: Akiflow says it's "built for founders, operators, and obsessed doers," and its specialty is the unglamorous first step of planning: getting every task out of every app and into one list.
What stands out: The Universal Inbox imports tasks from 3,000+ tools. From there you time-block them, run a daily planning Ritual, or let auto-schedule place them, under the vendor's promise of "Auto-schedule, always in control."
Meeting Link shares your availability, and Your Team Calendars, a Focus Timer, and keyboard shortcuts round out the planning tools. Aki, the AI executive assistant, is still badged Beta.
It syncs with Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar and connects to Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Zapier, IFTTT, and an MCP Connector. You also get a desktop app, a mobile app, and Apple Watch support.
Pricing: Akiflow Pro runs $34 a month billed monthly as of October 2026, or $19 a month billed yearly, a price the vendor badges as a promo. Teams pricing goes through sales.
Limitations: No free plan, a card up front for the 7-day full-access trial, and an AI assistant still in Beta. If you need several seats, plan on a sales conversation before you see a number.
During the trial, connect your two or three noisiest task sources first, since the inbox is the reason to pay.
Who it suits: One person who wants auto-scheduling without paying for team features they'll never open. FlowSavvy says outright that it's built for busy individuals who want strong auto-scheduling minus the team and enterprise extras.
What stands out: Add tasks and FlowSavvy auto-schedules them, then reschedules when plans change, with unlimited auto-reschedules. Workload balancing, an overcommitment warning, auto-splitting, buffer and travel time, and repeating auto-scheduled tasks for habits are all included.
It promises it "will never touch your events," which matters if a tool has ever nudged one of your meetings. Pro adds priority levels and task dependencies, plus access to the API, MCP, and Zapier.
Two-way sync covers Google Calendar, Outlook.com, and iCloud Calendar, along with Todoist. Web, iOS, and Android apps come with widgets.
Pricing: Basic is free forever. As of October 2026, Pro is $14 a month billed monthly or $10 a month billed yearly, with an 8-week range and unlimited profiles, lists, and repeating tasks.
There's a 7-day Pro trial and a 50% student discount on the first annual year.
Limitations: It's built for individuals, with no team features. The free tier only schedules two weeks out and caps repeating auto-scheduled tasks at three, and since the sync lists Outlook.com, test your work Microsoft account in the trial before you move over.
SkedPal is strongest for people whose priorities have priorities.
Who it suits: Planners with complex, competing commitments who want precise control over when and where each task lands, and who don't mind building the system that makes that possible.
What stands out: SkedPal turns your to-do list into a time-blocked schedule with AI-powered scheduling, looking 21 days ahead on Core and 60 on Pro. Time Budgeting allocates time to zones like deep work and admin, so you decide how much of the week each kind of work gets.
A Prioritization Board and Infinite Nested Lists handle the sorting. Pro adds Instant Schedule Update, which re-plans after every change, plus a Status Tracker, Smart Notifications, and Integrated Time Tracking.
Two-way sync works with Google, Office 365, and iCloud. Core connects one calendar account, and Pro allows unlimited.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Core is $14.95 a month billed monthly ($9.95 billed annually), and Pro is $21.95 a month billed monthly ($14.95 billed annually). Every plan can be tried free for 14 days with no card.
Limitations: No free plan is listed. Core's single calendar account is tight if you keep work and personal calendars apart, and automatic re-planning after each change is Pro-only.
Give the setup a proper afternoon during the trial, because SkedPal rewards configuration and a half-built system feels like homework.
Who it suits: People who opened Reclaim mostly to send a scheduling link, and teams whose real need is letting customers, candidates, or prospects grab time on their own.
What stands out: Calendly is a meeting-booking platform through and through, with booking links, routing, automated reminders, and meeting polls. Standard adds unlimited event types and up to six connected calendars, and Teams adds round-robin and team scheduling.
Two AI pieces sit on top. The Notetaker is an add-on, and Callie, "an AI assistant that schedules over email," is still in Beta.
It connects Google, Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams calendars, plus Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams for video. HubSpot and Mailchimp arrive on Standard, Stripe and PayPal handle payments, and Salesforce, Marketo, and Pardot come with Teams.
Pricing: Calendly's Free plan is "always free" with one event type, one calendar connection, and one-on-one meetings. As of October 2026, Standard is $12 per seat a month billed monthly ($10 billed yearly), and Teams is $20 per seat billed monthly ($16 billed yearly).
Enterprise starts at $15k a year for 50 seats.
Limitations: Calendly doesn't auto-schedule tasks, habits, or focus time, so it only replaces Reclaim's scheduling links. On the free plan, one event type and one calendar connection fill up fast once you book more than one kind of meeting.
Start from the part of your week that hurts, because each of these tools fixes a different one. If two fit, I'd trial both for the same week and keep the one you opened without thinking.
Meetings eat the week: the #1 pick handles booking, prep, notes, and follow-up, and your calendar keeps the focus blocks.
Projects and calendar are tangled together: Motion puts them in one app.
You live across several calendars: Morgen pulls them into one plan you approve.
You like planning by hand each morning: Sunsama turns that into a ritual.
Tasks are scattered across apps: Akiflow gathers them before you plan.
You're one person on a budget: FlowSavvy's free Basic plan is the place to start.
Your priorities need zones and budgets: SkedPal gives you the controls.
You only ever sent links: Calendly's free plan may cover it.
Most of the risk in switching sits in the cleanup, where a habit goes missing or a focus block shows up twice, so do these three things in order.
Write down your Habits and focus rules. Copy or screenshot each Habit and your Focus Time settings, because you'll rebuild them by hand in whatever comes next.
Check which events Reclaim created. Scan the next few weeks for blocks Reclaim placed, so you know what could vanish when it's disconnected and what the new tool needs to recreate.
Remove Reclaim's calendar access. Once the new tool has run for a few days, revoke Reclaim's access in your Google or Microsoft account settings so two engines aren't fighting over the same hours.
Reclaim has a free Lite plan, and its paid plans start at $12 per seat a month on monthly billing. As of October 2026, Business is $18 per seat billed monthly, Enterprise is $22 per seat on annual billing only, and new users get a 14-day Business trial before rolling into Lite.
Motion, Morgen, Sunsama, Akiflow, and Calendly all connect to Outlook, and SkedPal syncs with Office 365. FlowSavvy lists Outlook.com, so confirm your work account connects during its 7-day Pro trial.
Yes, Reclaim still runs as "Reclaim.ai from Dropbox" after joining Dropbox in August 2024. It shipped Reclaim 2.0 in May 2026 with a full calendar, the Planner, an AI Assistant, and background Agents, so development has kept going.
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