Apolosign Portable Smart TV Review: Is a Rolling TV with Calendar Features Worth Buying?

What first sold me was the dual purpose. The Apolosign Portable TV runs Android 16 with full Google Play access, so it works as a proper smart display for streaming and apps. At the same time, it comes with the same Apolosign Calendar tools many people already use on the brand’s wall models.

In practice that means I can:

Pull in our Google, Outlook, and Apple calendars so everyone’s schedules show up in one place

Use Family View and the different layouts (Day, Week, Month) to see who’s doing what

Add To-Dos for one-off tasks and Routines for the things that repeat every day

Let the kids earn points on completed chores through the Rewards system

Plan meals for the week and keep them visible alongside the rest of the schedule

Leave notes or photos on Stickies so the whole family sees them

None of those core family features require an extra subscription. Streaming services and paid apps are still separate, of course.

In our house the screen spends part of the day in the kitchen so I can check the meal plan or follow a recipe while cooking. Later it rolls into the living room for evening viewing. The kids can mark off their routines or check their points on the same display that later becomes the family movie screen. It feels less like owning a second TV and more like having a flexible family hub that also happens to play Netflix.

One honest limitation: the calendar and the entertainment interfaces don’t run side-by-side at the same time. If you need the calendar permanently visible in the kitchen while someone else is watching a show in another room, you’ll still want a second screen.