Inside The Rewards Pass: A Different Use for Your Digital Wallet

Typically, a digital wallet contains something like a ticket, a boarding pass or a payment card. The Rewards Pass gives this familiar space another job, though, providing an entranceway to offers and tasks that customers can complete to earn cash.

According to the brand, it has more than 1 million members. The product experience starts with adding a pass to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, and opening the pass to discover activities. If you're interested in the practical aspects of the story, the most informative part will be the ins and outs of the experience and what you should know before joining it.

According to the company, “Users add the pass to their device, open it in their wallet to find offers and tasks, and complete the instructions to earn money.”