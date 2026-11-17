A few LED lights, a fan by the bed, and chargers for phones or tablets are a practical starting point. Count each device separately if your family uses several fans or charges multiple devices. For a laptop, estimate how much energy a typical charging session uses instead of assuming its adapter draws its maximum rated power the entire time.

Check which devices can plug directly into USB or a compatible DC port. If all your overnight loads can run that way, you may be able to turn off the AC inverter when you go to bed. Check the station’s manual for port limits and any automatic shutoff settings before relying on it overnight.