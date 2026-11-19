For years, SUV buyers primarily focused on engine performance, road presence and comfort. While these factors remain important, fuel efficiency and powertrain technology are increasingly influencing purchase decisions.

Hybrid technology has introduced another dimension to SUV ownership by combining petrol engines with electric assistance. However, conventional petrol engines continue to appeal to buyers who value responsive performance and familiar driving characteristics.

The Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara illustrate these different approaches. Both belong to the mid-size SUV segment, but their powertrain options reflect different priorities.