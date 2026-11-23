That’s the quiet challenge for boutique hotels. Your rooms might be gorgeous, your service warm, your breakfast the stuff of local legend. But guests meet your photos first. If the photos don’t carry the same charm as the property, you lose the booking before you ever meet the guest.

The good news is that you don’t need a big budget or a design team to fix it. Here’s how small hotels can use AI image editing to polish the visuals they already have, and where to draw the line.