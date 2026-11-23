Ultra-short-throw projection works because the light comes out at a steep angle. A projector designed to sit nine inches from the wall and five inches off the floor cannot just be placed anywhere and nudged until it looks right. A few millimeters of error at the source becomes several inches of distortion on a 120 inch screen. The geometry, the keystone, the sharpness, all of it starts at the point where the projector sits.

That is why the first thing to check in a cabinet is not the wood or the finish, it is whether the projector can be positioned and held exactly where it needs to be. Fixed shelves fail here more often than people expect, because the correct position depends on the projector model, the screen, and the ceiling height, and all three vary from one room to the next. A cabinet with motorized adjustment in both the vertical and horizontal directions, a platform that raises and lowers and moves forward and back, turns a one-model furniture purchase into a piece that fits the projector you own and most of the ones you might buy later.

The second part of positioning is memory. A platform that moves is only useful on the day you set it up. A platform that remembers where it was set is useful every evening after that, because the picture comes back square without anyone touching it. Look for a cabinet whose platform returns to a remembered position each time it opens rather than one you have to re-aim by hand.