One card carries nearly two-thirds of the traffic in a nineteen-card catalogue, and the remaining eighteen share 36.6%.

That concentration is not a pricing effect alone. Four cards here are cheaper on the blend, and the second-busiest card serves a fifteenth of this one's volume.

So the card's adoption is a product and integration story that the published fields do not contain. What they do contain is enough to show that a very cheap, very fast card with a large ceiling can absorb most of a catalogue's work.

The bill consequence is less dramatic than the token figure: $44,695, or 12.4% of the group's spend on 63.4% of its traffic. A bill-to-token ratio of 0.20× is what a card priced well below the group average produces.