One hundred seventy billion tokens in a week is 63% of this catalogue group's traffic and four times the next-largest card's volume. OrcaRouter prices that volume at $0.15 in and $0.60 out. Both are on DeepSeek V4.1 Flash 1017 pricing, and the blend they produce is $0.2625.
One card carries nearly two-thirds of the traffic in a nineteen-card catalogue, and the remaining eighteen share 36.6%.
That concentration is not a pricing effect alone. Four cards here are cheaper on the blend, and the second-busiest card serves a fifteenth of this one's volume.
So the card's adoption is a product and integration story that the published fields do not contain. What they do contain is enough to show that a very cheap, very fast card with a large ceiling can absorb most of a catalogue's work.
The bill consequence is less dramatic than the token figure: $44,695, or 12.4% of the group's spend on 63.4% of its traffic. A bill-to-token ratio of 0.20× is what a card priced well below the group average produces.
Twenty-two supported parameters is the widest API surface in this catalogue, and it sits with a 393,216-token ceiling and a 178.3 tokens a second rate.
That combination is why the card can absorb routine work: it exposes most of what a caller might want to control, it produces a large answer in under forty minutes, and it costs twenty-six cents on the blend.
The one field that is not favourable is the ceiling fill. Thirty-six point seven minutes rules out a synchronous use of the ceiling, though at a realistic 20,000-token answer the run is under two minutes.
So the card is deployable simply for normal work and requires a queue only at the ceiling — the same trade Kimi K3.1 Pro makes at a ninth of the price per token.
Five rows spanning 32.6 to 82.7 — the usual catalogue shape.
The long-context recall of 82.7 is mid-band here, and the terminal score of 33.8 is low.
So the published evidence describes a card that holds a long context reasonably and performs modestly on agentic terminal work.
That is consistent with its role. A card absorbing routine extraction and classification across long inputs does not need a high terminal-agent score, and a low one does not disqualify it from that work.
The block is thin relative to the card's importance in the catalogue. A card serving 63% of the traffic publishes five rows, while GLM 5.3 Flash at 4.3% publishes twenty-two.
That inversion is worth naming. On this catalogue the depth of published evidence and the volume of use are unrelated, and in this case they are inversely related.
Seven readable medians falling from 3,519 to 1,925 — a 1.83× spread — with five readable tails between 5,533 and 7,881 and two capped.
The tail tightened as the week went on: the last five days all report a p95 under eight seconds, and the first two are capped.
At 63% of the group's traffic this is the most statistically solid latency series in the catalogue, and it is also one of the more legible ones.
A ten-second timeout covers the published 95th percentile on five of seven days, and on the other two the true value is unknown but the medians were higher.
So the card's serving is both the most used and among the best documented, which is the opposite of the evidence-to-volume inversion in its benchmark block.
Nine billion failed tokens is the largest failure volume in this catalogue by a factor of six, and it costs $2,357 of upper-bound failure against a $44,695 bill — 5.3% of spend, which is the rate itself.
So on this card the failure line is proportional and large in absolute terms.
A rate of 5.27% is mid-table here and it is the fourth-lowest. The volume is what makes the failure count extreme.
For a pipeline at this scale the practical consequence is that retry logic is not optional and the retry volume is substantial: at nine billion failed tokens, even a single retry per failure is a workload larger than most cards in this catalogue serve in a week.
One figure puts the volume in perspective against the card's own pricing. At 170.27 billion tokens and $44,695, the average cost per million tokens of traffic is $0.2625 — the blend, as it must be — and the average cost per billion is $262.50. The card therefore costs its users about $1,100 a day at this rate. Against a catalogue in which the second-busiest card costs $397 a day, the difference is smaller than the token ratio suggests, because the price is a tenth of that card's. That is what makes a single card able to carry most of the traffic without carrying most of the bill.
One last observation on the tail. The two capped days are the first two of the week, and every day after them reports a readable p95 between 5,533 and 7,881. That is the opposite ordering from most cards here, where the week starts readable and degrades. Whether that reflects a genuine improvement or a change in measurement cannot be told from the series, and the medians fell across the same period, which is at least consistent with the former.
DeepSeek V4.1 Flash 1017 served 170.27 billion tokens in seven days — 63.4% of this catalogue group's traffic and four times the next-largest card's volume — on a $0.2625 blend that produced a $44,695 bill, 12.4% of the group's spend.
It carries the widest parameter surface here at 22 and a 393,216-token ceiling that fills in 36.7 minutes at 178.3 tokens a second. Its 5.27% error rate produced nine billion failed tokens, the largest failure volume in the set, and it publishes only five benchmark rows.
Sourcing note: the price rows, cache rate, parameter count, throughput, window, ceiling, modality list, daily and weekly latency percentiles, error rate, benchmark scores and token volume are read from the DeepSeek V4.1 Flash 1017 model API and card page on orcarouter.ai on 2026-11-20, with latency, throughput, traffic and error rates being OrcaRouter production telemetry for 2026-11-14 to 2026-11-20. A reading of exactly 10,000 ms is the reporting cap, not a measurement. The blends, bill estimates, shares, fill times and failure arithmetic are our own at a 3:1 input-to-output mix; benchmark scores are vendor-reported. No competitor product or benchmark site is named. Checked 2026-11-20.
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