Start with a game where you remember having a real choice. Find a second where the clock began to dictate your moves. Pick a third where you played well enough to explain why a decision worked. The results of the games can be anything. In a blitz chess tournament, for example, you might win a game on time and still want to know whether you understood the rook ending before the clock took over.

For each position, record the move number, your colour and as much of the time situation as you can recover. Then write one sentence about your goal at the board. “Keep the queens on because I had an attack” is an actual plan you can revisit. “I was winning” is harder to test. The FIDE guide to algebraic notation is useful if you want to write the moves down and recreate them on a physical set later.