A tournament result gives you a number and leaves you with a stack of games. On a good evening you may remember the finish you played well and forget the position where you nearly lost. On a bad evening the last defeat can colour everything that came before it. Give yourself a simple way to choose games for review while the event is still fresh. Three positions can tell you more about your decisions than a quick engine scan of every move you played.
Start with a game where you remember having a real choice. Find a second where the clock began to dictate your moves. Pick a third where you played well enough to explain why a decision worked. The results of the games can be anything. In a blitz chess tournament, for example, you might win a game on time and still want to know whether you understood the rook ending before the clock took over.
For each position, record the move number, your colour and as much of the time situation as you can recover. Then write one sentence about your goal at the board. “Keep the queens on because I had an attack” is an actual plan you can revisit. “I was winning” is harder to test. The FIDE guide to algebraic notation is useful if you want to write the moves down and recreate them on a physical set later.
When you next play chess online, use the World Chess lobby to test one change at the same time control you played in the event. A move you can find with five minutes on a study board may be difficult with 20 seconds in an online chess game. Repeating the control makes it easier to tell whether your change helps while you are actually playing.
To compare your progress across two events, browse online chess tournaments on World Chess and look for one with a similar format and time control. A Swiss chess competition and a chess arena put different demands on your attention. A bullet chess tournament can expose quick recognition problems. A longer event may show whether you can build a plan when you have time. If a tournament prize or a rating limit affects which events you can enter, check the listing before deciding what to compare.
Set up the first position and cover the next move. Look for what the opponent threatens. Write down two candidate moves and a plausible reply to each. If your actual move was different, write down what made it attractive at the time. Then check your line with an engine or a stronger player. Stop at the first difference you can explain. That is usually where the training value sits.
Treat a time scramble separately. Rewind to where you still had enough time to make a choice. Sometimes the clock problem started several moves earlier because you used too long on a position with two equally sensible moves. Sometimes you spent the time well and then missed a simple threat in the ending. Those are different habits. If you usually play a casual game of chess online and move straight on to the next one, reviewing the earlier clock decisions may feel slow at first. Give yourself time to reconstruct what you actually saw. If you only review the final move, both games look like the same mistake.
For a missed threat, save a position just before the opponent made it obvious and practise identifying their best reply.
For a poor trade, play both versions on a board, once with the pieces exchanged and once with them still in play.
For repeated time trouble, mark the move where you spent the largest share of your remaining time and explain what you were trying to solve.
For a good decision, save the position and try to describe the signal that made you choose it.
A falling chess rating can be frustrating, but it is a noisy measure over one evening. Try counting a decision you can observe. In your next event, for example, notice whether you check the opponent’s forcing replies before committing to a capture. If you remember to do that in three critical positions, you have better evidence about that habit than the standings alone can give you.
When you play chess online between tournaments, use one note from the review as a cue. Write it as a question short enough to remember without looking at anything during play. Before the next event starts, replay your saved example once. Afterward, compare it with a position from the new games. You may have solved the old problem and found a new one. That is a productive cycle. Keep the positions that changed how you think and let the rest of the move list go.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.