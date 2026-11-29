Most AI video ad generators have some kind of free option now, but the free part usually comes with a tiny credit allowance, a watermark on exports, or terms that don't cover advertising (awkward, when advertising is the whole point).
This list sorts eight of them by what you get for free and what the first paid step costs.
Short on time? Here's the gist:
Atria is the best-value AI video ad generator for small budgets: you start with 1,000 free credits and no card, and the $19 Maker Starter plan covers about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos a month.
Creatify offers a small, watermarked free tier for product-link ads, CapCut pairs a free editor with region-priced AI, and Google Flow hands everyone 50 credits a day.
Canva brings free templates and ad publishing, HeyGen gives you a few watermarked avatar videos, InVideo AI runs a weekly-capped free plan, and Dreamina offers free daily credits under terms that bar advertising.
Free tiers exist to get you curious, so they trim exactly the things you need to run a paid ad. Four gaps show up again and again across these alternatives.
Watermarks. Creatify and HeyGen both stamp their free exports. The free-plan watermark rules for Canva, InVideo AI, and Dreamina aren't spelled out on their official pages, so export a test clip before you plan a campaign around one.
Credit caps. Creatify's free plan covers up to 2 video ads a month and HeyGen's covers up to 3 one-minute videos, while Google Flow's 50 daily credits disappear if you don't use them that day.
Commercial-use limits. This is the one that bites for ads. Dreamina's terms describe the service as "generally provided for private, non-commercial use," and many CapCut templates and music tracks are licensed for non-commercial use only.
Model access. Newer models tend to sit behind the paywall: Canva's Veo-powered clips start on Pro, InVideo AI's Starter plan skips Seedance 2.5, and Google Flow saves clips over 10 seconds for subscribers.
Free tiers are still great for testing scripts, styles, and concepts, so treat them as a sandbox and plan on paying once an ad is headed for real spend.
Paste in the script you already wrote and get back finished video ads, one for each hook.
Ad Maker reads the script as-is (or a PDF, Word, Markdown, or TXT file up to 10 MB), splits it into hooks, shots, and a CTA, and uses every line word for word. Three hooks give you three ads to test against each other.
Each ad comes with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1, and the same character appears in every shot. After you sign up, you add your logo and product photos to the project, and those show up in every shot as well.
If one line feels off, edit it and only that clip is remade, which is kind to a small credit balance (your free credits will thank you).
The video tool lives inside a bigger creative-intelligence platform built for paid social. Raya, the platform's AI creative strategist, is trained on $12B of ad spend and pitches in on briefs, scripts, and hooks. Radar, which grades ads once they run, comes with the team plans.
Free tier: 1,000 free credits to start, with no credit card required. That one-time balance lets you run a script through the whole flow before you decide whether to pay.
Cheapest upgrade: Maker Starter costs $19 whether you pay monthly or annually, and each month brings 1,500 credits (about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos) plus Raya, AI images, scripts, and ad copy. Maker Pro adds 4,000 credits a month, about 83 videos, once you outgrow that.
Good for: Solo marketers and small paid social teams who write their own scripts and want several hook variants to test every week.
The catch: There's no free plan with monthly credits, so the 1,000 credits are a one-time start. On paid plans, credits refresh on your billing date, so time your bigger test batches with that date in mind.
Creatify starts from a product page. Paste an Amazon, Shopify, App Store, or Google Play link, and its AI pulls out the product details and selling points, pairs them with an avatar presenter, and lets you create multiple variations for testing.
Free tier: 10 credits a month, which Creatify says covers up to 2 video ads or 20 image ads. You also get 300 AI actors, the free AI models, and 40 ad templates, but exports include a watermark and free credits don't transfer to paid plans.
Cheapest upgrade: Standard costs $15 a month, or $10 a month billed yearly, as of November 2026. It removes the watermark and gives you 55 credits a month, videos up to 2 minutes, and one ad account connection.
How far those 55 credits go depends on the model. Creatify's own math puts them at about 84 five-second clips on its in-house Boreal-H3 model, or about 3 four-second Veo 3.1 clips (so pick your model before you pick your plan).
Credits roll over for one extra month before they expire, and Creatify says you own your creatives even after your plan ends, which is a nice thing to read when your budget is small.
Good for: Ecommerce, app, and gaming advertisers who'd like to start from a product link and get a presenter-led ad back.
The catch: Standard runs one generation at a time, and Aurora, Creatify's own avatar model, needs Pro or above. Re-running the AI on an exported project (a new voice, a new script) costs fresh credits, and only manual edits are free.
CapCut is a video editor first, with AI generation built in: Seedance 2.5, Sora 2, and Veo 3.1 all sit in the same app as your timeline.
Its script-to-video tool turns a script into a ready-to-edit video using stock footage, with a Commercial script mode. Auto captions can be translated and styled, and text-to-speech covers 40+ languages.
EditPilot, its built-in assistant, arranges clips, sets the pace, and adds captions on the timeline. CapCut's script-to-video page also says it doesn't stamp your work with watermarks, though you should confirm that on your own export.
Free tier: The free plan covers the basics, meaning free templates and basic editing tools. CapCut doesn't publish the free AI credit allowance, but new users can try Pro free for 7 days with no credit card.
Cheapest upgrade: Pro, priced by region, so check your account for the real number (CapCut calls the displayed pricing "for reference only"). Pro covers up to 240 seconds a month of 720p Seedance 2.0 Mini, or 600 seconds at 480p, plus all premium templates.
Good for: Social-first creators and small teams who churn out short videos from templates and want editing, captions, and voice in one place.
The catch: Licensing. Many CapCut templates, stickers, and music tracks are marked for non-commercial use, and the standard Sounds library isn't meant for promoting a brand or business.
Before an ad goes live, check every asset for the "commercial use" mark, or pull music from the separate Commercial Sounds library.
Google Flow is Google's AI filmmaking studio, and it runs two model families right now: Veo 3.1 and the newer Gemini Omni, which is taking over from Veo.
Veo 3.1 Fast and Quality leave Flow on December 5, 2026, so after that you're choosing between Veo 3.1 Lite and Omni Flash 1.2, which makes clips of 3 to 15 seconds.
For ads, Omni 1.2 Flash keeps faces, packaging typography, and brand colors consistent across camera angles. Multi-turn editing lets you change the product, backdrop, or aspect ratio of one clip to cover each placement.
Free tier: Every user gets 50 Flow credits a day, subscription or not. Without a plan, you can make Omni Flash 1.2 clips up to 10 seconds (1 credit per second at 360p, 3 at 720p) or 4-, 6-, or 8-second Veo 3.1 Lite clips for 10 credits each.
Every Flow output carries an invisible SynthID watermark. A visible one is optional, except in India, South Korea, and Vietnam, where it's added automatically for anyone not on the AI Ultra 20x plan.
Cheapest upgrade: Google AI Plus showed $4.99 a month with 200 Flow credits, but under a Black Friday banner, so its regular price is unconfirmed. Google AI Pro is $19.99 a month with 1,000 Flow credits, as of November 2026.
Qualifying Workspace plans also get Flow with 50 daily credits at no extra charge.
Good for: Free concept clips and product shots, especially for teams already on Google Workspace.
The catch: Flow gives you clips, so you still have to cut them into an ad. Non-subscribers may not be able to generate during peak hours (about 2 to 5 PM UTC), unused credits don't roll over, and longer clips, extending, and 1080p upscaling need a subscription.
Canva's video ad maker starts with a template: you choose one made for Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram and build from there.
Canva Grow handles the ad side, with AI ad creation, ad insights, and publishing to ad platforms. The insights and publishing pieces work on every plan, including Free.
AI video is the newer part. Create a Video Clip runs on Google's Veo-3 and gives you one 16:9 clip per prompt, eight seconds at most, with synced sound. A D-ID app also animates a photo or selfie into a talking presenter who reads your script in 40+ languages.
Free tier: Free includes 1.6+ million templates, AI Voice, ad insights, and Canva Grow publishing, plus limited access to Canva's Standard and Premium AI tools. It doesn't include Create a Video Clip, because Free has no Ultra AI access.
Cheapest upgrade: Pro, with pricing that varies by region. It brings 10 times the Free AI allowance, a limited number of Veo-powered clips each month, Magic Resize, Translate, Magic Animate, and 5 Brand Kits.
One quirk to plan around: a free trial won't let you test much AI video, because trial AI allowance stays at the Free level.
Good for: Small teams already designing in Canva who want static and video ads in one place, published straight to their ad accounts.
The catch: The AI clips are 16:9 only, which is the wrong shape for a 9:16 Reels or TikTok placement. Canva also warns that your AI-generated designs may not be exclusive to you, and it doesn't guarantee they're cleared for use.
HeyGen is an avatar-first AI video platform, and its current Avatar 6 engine matches gestures to the words being spoken.
For UGC-style ads, you describe the product and the opening line, choose a presenter who looks like a creator, and get back a captioned vertical spot of 15 to 30 seconds for TikTok, Reels, or Meta, with variants on the presenter and opening shot.
Upload product photos and AI Product Placement drops the item into the shot, so a presenter can hold up what you sell (no shipping samples to a creator required).
Free tier: Up to 3 watermarked videos a month (1 to 3, depending on region), each up to a minute long, with access to Avatar 6, the Video Agent, 500+ stock presenters, and translation into 30+ languages.
Cheapest upgrade: Creator costs $29 a month, or $24 a month billed yearly, as of November 2026. It removes the watermark and adds 600 credits a month, 1080p export, a custom avatar, and 175+ translation languages, and credits roll over one month.
Good for: Founders and small brands who want a consistent on-camera presenter, stock or a digital twin of themselves, and don't want to film.
The catch: HeyGen's pricing and help pages don't say whether free-plan videos can be used commercially, so treat the free tier as a test drive. Creator can't buy one-time credit packs, and HeyGen itself tells advertisers to label AI ads on TikTok and Meta.
InVideo AI writes the script, pulls from more than 16 million stock images and videos, and adds voice-over, music, transitions, and subtitles from a single prompt. Voice-overs come in over 50 languages, with voice cloning.
For ads, its agent builds AI UGC videos. Paste a product or app link, add a script or let the agent write one, then describe the creator you want; there's no stock avatar library, so the agent casts the creator and shows each shot as a still for approval.
It can also rebuild a winning ad with a new face, persona, setting, or language, and sizes output for TikTok, Reels, Meta, and Shorts. A timeline editor comes with every plan.
Free tier: There's a free plan, but InVideo doesn't publish the allowance. It runs on a weekly limit, so when you hit it you wait for the reset or upgrade, and the free-plan watermark rule is unconfirmed.
Cheapest upgrade: Starter is $20 per seat a month ($240 a year at list) with 400 credits per seat. It includes Agent Two Lite plus Seedance 2.0 Fast and 2.0 Mini, and exports and downloads don't use credits.
Good for: Marketers who want a whole finished video, script included, from a prompt, and a real editor to fix the bits the AI got wrong.
The catch: Starter skips Seedance 2.5, which starts on Plus at $60 a seat. Unused credits don't roll over, and InVideo reserves the right to change credit costs without notice.
Dreamina is the AI image and video platform from the CapCut and ByteDance family, running video models like Seedance 2.5, Sora 2, and Veo 3.1 alongside Seedream for images.
Its ad tool makes image ads, video ads, and talking-avatar ads from a prompt or reference image, with your product photo as a reference, in 9:16, 1:1, or 16:9. Seedance 2.5 clips run up to 30 seconds, and a beta long-video mode stretches to 180.
There's no direct publishing. Dreamina tells you to export the versions and use your ad platform's split-testing tools.
Free tier: Dreamina gives free daily credits for images and videos, but it doesn't publish the daily amount and says allowances can vary by region. Free-plan watermark rules are unconfirmed.
Cheapest upgrade: Basic is $15 a month for 1,575 credits, per Dreamina's regular monthly reference prices, and Standard is $36 for 3,885 credits. Quarterly and yearly prices aren't published.
Good for: Cheap concept tests, mood boards, and pitch visuals you have no plans to put ad spend behind.
The catch: Dreamina's terms say the service is "generally provided for private, non-commercial use" and prohibit using it to advertise. No published plan grants a commercial license, and a paid subscription doesn't by itself clear third-party rights.
Your uploads and outputs also come with a broad, perpetual license to ByteDance and other users of the platform. Dreamina warns that product shapes, logos, and visible text may not match the original, too, so check every frame against your real product.
Start free while you're still figuring out which angle works. Google Flow's daily credits and CapCut's editor cost nothing and handle drafts, concept clips, and storyboards just fine.
Pay once an ad is headed for real spend. Watermarks and non-commercial terms make free output risky for a live campaign, and the first paid step on most of these competitors lands between $15 and $29 a month.
Then pick by where your ad starts. A finished script points to the first tool on this list, a product link to Creatify, a template to Canva, a presenter to HeyGen, and a prompt to InVideo AI or Google Flow.
I'd shortlist two: one free tool for drafts and one paid tool for the ads that'll run with money behind them.
Free credits disappear quickly when every rough draft goes through the generator. A few habits stretch them further:
Draft scripts first. Write and trim your hooks in a doc so every credit goes toward rendering.
Test fewer hooks. Three sharp hooks tell you more on a tight budget than ten rushed ones.
Draft on cheap models. Low-resolution or in-house models cost a fraction of premium ones, so save the expensive model for the version you'll run.
Fix lines, don't restart. Where a tool lets you remake one clip, use that before regenerating a whole ad.
Upgrade when a hook wins. Once a variant clearly beats the others in a small test, pay for the plan that removes watermarks and covers commercial use, then build more ads on that angle.
The goal of a free tier is to find the hook worth paying for, and a week of small, cheap tests is a sensible place to start.
Sometimes, but read the terms first, because some free tiers rule out ads entirely. Dreamina's terms bar using it to advertise, Creatify and HeyGen watermark free exports, and Google says it won't claim ownership of what you make in Flow.
Every Google Flow user gets 50 credits a day, with or without a subscription. That covers five 720p Veo 3.1 Lite clips at 10 credits each, and unused credits don't carry over to the next day.
Google Flow is the clearest case, since its visible watermark is optional outside India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Every Flow clip still carries an invisible SynthID mark, CapCut's script-to-video page says it skips watermarks, and Creatify and HeyGen stamp their free exports.
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