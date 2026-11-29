Paste in the script you already wrote and get back finished video ads, one for each hook.

Ad Maker reads the script as-is (or a PDF, Word, Markdown, or TXT file up to 10 MB), splits it into hooks, shots, and a CTA, and uses every line word for word. Three hooks give you three ads to test against each other.

Each ad comes with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1, and the same character appears in every shot. After you sign up, you add your logo and product photos to the project, and those show up in every shot as well.

If one line feels off, edit it and only that clip is remade, which is kind to a small credit balance (your free credits will thank you).

The video tool lives inside a bigger creative-intelligence platform built for paid social. Raya, the platform's AI creative strategist, is trained on $12B of ad spend and pitches in on briefs, scripts, and hooks. Radar, which grades ads once they run, comes with the team plans.

Free tier: 1,000 free credits to start, with no credit card required. That one-time balance lets you run a script through the whole flow before you decide whether to pay.

Cheapest upgrade: Maker Starter costs $19 whether you pay monthly or annually, and each month brings 1,500 credits (about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos) plus Raya, AI images, scripts, and ad copy. Maker Pro adds 4,000 credits a month, about 83 videos, once you outgrow that.

Good for: Solo marketers and small paid social teams who write their own scripts and want several hook variants to test every week.

The catch: There's no free plan with monthly credits, so the 1,000 credits are a one-time start. On paid plans, credits refresh on your billing date, so time your bigger test batches with that date in mind.