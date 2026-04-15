The One Luxury Your Summer Trip Is Still Missing

The travel industry has always known how to elevate the stationary moments. The suite. The lounge. Clear. Touchless ID from Delta. The first-class cabin. What it never solved was the physical labor that bookends every trip — the hauling, the loading, the waiting at baggage claim with a golf bag that outweighs your carry-on.

Think about it. Your caddie carries your bag on the course. Your concierge arranges everything before you arrive. But somewhere between the airport and the first tee, the clubs are entirely your responsibility. The same goes for your bike, your gear, your luggage. At some point, every luxury traveler is just another person wrestling an oversized bag through a terminal.

Valet takes your car. Your caddie carries your clubs on the course. Now someone handles your gear from the moment you land.