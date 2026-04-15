The One Luxury Your Summer Trip Is Still Missing

You have the tee time at Promontory. The trail system at Park City Mountain is calling. Your bike is dialed in, your clubs are packed, and Utah's summer — arguably the most underrated outdoor season in the American West — is waiting.
And yet somehow, in a travel experience that has been meticulously curated from the flight down to the dinner reservation, your gear is still your problem.
The travel industry has always known how to elevate the stationary moments. The suite. The lounge. Clear. Touchless ID from Delta. The first-class cabin. What it never solved was the physical labor that bookends every trip — the hauling, the loading, the waiting at baggage claim with a golf bag that outweighs your carry-on.
Think about it. Your caddie carries your bag on the course. Your concierge arranges everything before you arrive. But somewhere between the airport and the first tee, the clubs are entirely your responsibility. The same goes for your bike, your gear, your luggage. At some point, every luxury traveler is just another person wrestling an oversized bag through a terminal.
Valet takes your car. Your caddie carries your clubs on the course. Now someone handles your gear from the moment you land.
Bringit is Salt Lake City's first dedicated luggage and gear delivery service — built specifically for travelers who expect the entire experience to be seamless, not just the parts the hotel controls. Land at SLC, skip baggage claim, and have your golf clubs or bike delivered same-day to your Park City resort or trailhead accommodation while you check in and get on with the good part.
On departure, Bringit collects your gear directly from the property and delivers it to the airport before your flight. Your last morning in Utah stays exactly that — a last morning, unhurried, not a logistics operation.
Starting at $37 for up to two bags, with a $15 add-on for specialty items like golf bags and bike cases, it is the most affordable upgrade on your summer itinerary — and the one that changes how the whole trip feels from the moment you land.
Because your time is the only thing you can't pack.
About Bringit
Same-day luggage and gear delivery and storage between SLC Airport and Salt Lake County and Summit County. Golf clubs, bikes, ski gear, and standard luggage all accommodated.
bringit.cool · 801-613-7177 · hello@bringit.cool
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