Cycling Holidays: Discovering Stunning Roads on Two Wheels

Portugal's mountain roads offer a very different experience compared to the coastal and valley routes. They demand more physically and ask riders to prepare more carefully before heading out.

The Serra da Estrela range in central Portugal holds the country's highest paved road at roughly 1,993 metres above sea level. Grades push above 10% on the steeper sections, so choosing the right gearing before the climb is worth thinking through. These roads pull in serious cyclists and road enthusiasts looking for something well beyond the coastal options. The exposed ridgelines and open moorland give the climb a raw, physical feel that lower routes cannot match.

The approach roads from the west pass through pine forests before the real climbing gets underway. Riding in the early morning keeps the heat manageable and delivers much clearer views from the upper sections. Descents need full concentration given the gradients and open edges on several stretches. The Douro Valley roads share a similar need for focused descending, particularly on the narrower sections that hug the riverbank. Carrying spare tubes and basic tools is strongly recommended here, since towns are spread far apart across this part of the interior.