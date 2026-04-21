A First-Timer's Guide to Renting a Yacht in Dubai (2026 Edition)

The occasion should determine the type of vessel before the budget comes into play. A sunset dinner for 10 requires a different layout than a birthday cruise for 35.

Typical capacity ranges:

speedboats: 6–10 guests

motor yachts (50–60 ft): 15–25 guests

larger yachts (70–100+ ft): up to 40–85 guests

Getting this right first eliminates most of the confusion that follows.