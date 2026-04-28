Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and has been for years. People arrive from California, the Midwest, and the Northeast drawn by the climate, the job market, and a cost of living that still makes sense compared to the coastal cities they're leaving behind. That level of growth means the Phoenix moving industry is busy, competitive, and, like any busy market, home to companies of varying quality.
So how are Phoenix residents actually choosing who to trust with their move?
Experience matters more in moving than in most industries. A company that has been operating in Phoenix for decades has already encountered every type of property, access challenge, and logistical complication the city has to offer. They've moved people through gated communities in Scottsdale, high-rise condos in downtown Phoenix, and sprawling ranch homes in the outer suburbs. That accumulated knowledge shows in how efficiently and carefully they work.
Companies with short track records in the Phoenix market simply haven't had enough jobs to develop that institutional knowledge. Phoenix residents who do their research tend to prioritize longevity over price when the two come into tension.
A Google rating is a starting point, not a conclusion. Savvy Phoenix movers are checking the Better Business Bureau for how companies handle complaints over time, reading through MoveBuddha and similar platforms for detailed customer accounts, and paying close attention to how companies respond when things go wrong. A company that acknowledges issues and resolves them professionally tells you far more about their character than one with only five-star reviews and no negative feedback at all.
Arizona requires interstate movers to hold a valid USDOT number and interstate movers to be registered with the FMCSA. Phoenix residents who have done their homework verify these credentials independently rather than taking a company's word for it. They also ask specifically about liability coverage, because basic released value protection covers only a fraction of what most belongings are actually worth.
There's a growing preference in Phoenix for family-owned moving companies over national chains. The reasoning is straightforward. A family business has a personal stake in every job it completes. Decisions are made by people who care about the company's reputation in the community rather than by a corporate layer focused on volume. That accountability tends to produce better outcomes for the customer.
One company that consistently earns recommendations across the Phoenix is Lifetime Moving and Storage. Founded by Bob, a moving industry veteran with over four decades of experience, and run today alongside his son Shawn, the company has been serving Arizona for over 40 years with more than 60 years of combined industry experience across the team.
Lifetime Moving and Storage is AMSA certified, FMCSA registered, and holds a strong BBB rating. They offer local, long-distance, corporate, and international moving services, along with full-service packing and climate-controlled storage from their Phoenix location. Their pricing is clear upfront and their crew is trained to handle everything from studio apartments to full commercial relocations.
For Phoenix residents who want a moving company with real roots in the community and a track record that holds up to scrutiny, Lifetime Moving and Storage is the name that keeps coming up.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.