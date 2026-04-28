How Phoenix Residents Are Choosing Their Moving Company in 2026

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and has been for years. People arrive from California, the Midwest, and the Northeast drawn by the climate, the job market, and a cost of living that still makes sense compared to the coastal cities they're leaving behind. That level of growth means the Phoenix moving industry is busy, competitive, and, like any busy market, home to companies of varying quality.

So how are Phoenix residents actually choosing who to trust with their move?