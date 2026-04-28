Is Hawaii a Safe Place to Live? Crime Rates and Safety Guide

Hawaii is known for its beauty and laid-back lifestyle but how safe is it really if you plan to live there full-time? The islands are often portrayed as pure paradise, yet every community has real-world crime and safety concerns.
This guide takes a data-driven, practical look at crime rates, safer areas, and everyday safety so you can decide whether Hawaii is a good fit for you.
Overall, Hawaii is generally safe compared with many U.S. states, especially when it comes to violent crime. While some mainland cities struggle with high rates of assaults and homicides, most Hawaiian communities experience relatively lower levels of violent incidents.
However, property crime especially theft and car break-ins can be more common, particularly in busy urban and tourist zones. Safety can vary significantly by island, city, and even neighborhood block.
Violent crime: Assault, robbery, and, less frequently, more serious offenses. These tend to be concentrated in specific urban pockets.
Property crime: Theft, burglary, vandalism, and car break-ins. These are the most common issues residents report.
Tourist vs. residential areas: Tourist-heavy districts can attract pickpockets and opportunistic theft, especially around beaches, shopping areas, and parking lots.
Urban vs. rural: Denser urban zones like Honolulu usually show higher reported crime rates than smaller towns or rural communities.
Seasonal variations: Visitor surges during peak travel seasons can correlate with increases in petty property crime.
Recent crime data typically show Hawaii with:
Violent crime rates that are comparable to or below U.S. national averages in many areas.
Property crime rates that can be higher than the national average, especially on Oahu and in the city of Honolulu.
Crime more concentrated in specific neighborhoods rather than spread evenly across each island.
Oahu, home to Honolulu, records the highest total number of crimes because it has the largest population. Smaller islands often report fewer incidents but may still have local hotspots.
Mililani (Oahu): A master-planned community with relatively low crime, strong neighborhood associations, and a family-focused environment.
Kailua (Oahu): Known for its family-friendly feel, walkable streets, and well-maintained residential areas.
Hawaii Kai (Oahu): A quiet suburban region popular with families and retirees, with a reputation for being orderly and safe.
Hilo (Big Island): Offers a slower pace of life; many parts of Hilo and nearby communities see lower violent crime, though property crime can still occur.
Not all neighborhoods are equal in terms of safety. In particular:
Certain parts of urban Honolulu show higher property crime due to population density and nightlife.
Tourist-heavy zones around Waikiki and other resort areas can experience more petty theft and car break-ins.
Some neighborhoods on every island have higher crime rates; the situation can change block by block, so hyper-local research is essential.
Many families find Hawaii a safe and supportive place to raise children. Suburban communities like Mililani, Kailua, and Hawaii Kai typically offer good schools, active parent networks, and lower violent crime than dense city centers.
The key is choosing neighborhoods carefully, prioritizing safe streets, school quality, and strong community involvement.
For retirees, Hawaii can offer a peaceful lifestyle, especially in smaller towns and less crowded regions. Access to healthcare is generally strong on Oahu and in larger towns on the outer islands, though more rural areas may require longer drives for specialist care.
Retirees often favor quieter, suburban neighborhoods where crime rates are lower and community ties are strong.
Remote workers and expats usually experience a safe day-to-day environment. Cafés, coworking spaces, and libraries are widely used and generally secure. Normal precautions apply: keep an eye on your devices, avoid leaving laptops unattended, and be aware of your surroundings at night.
Volcanic activity: Primarily on the Big Island, where lava flows and volcanic smog (vog) can occasionally impact specific regions.
Hurricanes and storms: The islands face seasonal hurricane threats; preparation and emergency plans are essential.
Ocean hazards: Strong currents, large surf, and unexpected waves are a serious safety concern. Always follow lifeguard guidance and posted warnings.
Environmental factors: Sun exposure, flash floods in valleys, and hiking risks on rugged terrain all require awareness.
Lock your car and home; never leave valuables visible or unattended, especially at beaches or trailheads.
Research neighborhoods in depth and, if possible, visit at different times of day before signing a lease or buying.
Stay alert in tourist-heavy areas where petty theft is more common.
Prepare for natural disasters with an emergency kit, evacuation plan, and up-to-date insurance.
Engage with neighbors and local community groups, which can enhance both safety and quality of life.
When planning a move, a reputable local moving company in Hawaii can also share practical neighborhood-level insights based on frequent relocations.
Pros
Lower violent crime than many mainland cities.
Strong community culture and neighbor awareness.
Suburban areas that offer stable, family-friendly environments.
Cons
Property crime, particularly theft and car break-ins, in certain zones.
Higher risk of petty crime in popular tourist destinations.
Exposure to natural hazards such as storms, ocean risks, and volcanic activity.
Hawaii is generally a safe place to live, especially if you choose your neighborhood carefully and stay informed about both crime and natural hazards. It is safe, but not crime-free. With realistic expectations, everyday precautions, and thorough neighborhood research before moving, many people find that Hawaii offers a secure and rewarding place to call home.
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