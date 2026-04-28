Things to Know Before Moving to Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville's sheer size means neighborhood selection matters more here than in most cities. You're not just picking a zip code, you're essentially choosing which version of Jacksonville you want to live in.

San Marco is one of the most sought-after areas, with a walkable town center, historic architecture, and a strong local restaurant and bar scene. It sits on the south bank of the St. Johns River and attracts professionals and families who want urban character without high-rise density.

Riverside and Avondale are the closest Jacksonville has to a bohemian district, bungalows, independent shops, art galleries, and the Five Points commercial corridor. It's popular with younger residents and creative professionals.

Ponte Vedra Beach and the Beaches Area covers Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, and Jacksonville Beach along the barrier island. If coastal living is the priority, this is where to look, though prices run notably higher than inland neighborhoods.

Southside and Mandarin offer newer construction, larger lots, and strong school options. They're the go-to for families relocating from out of state who want space and good infrastructure without paying beach premiums.