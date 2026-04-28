Where to Find Affordable Student Accommodation in New York

Before diving into the overwhelming world of New York real estate, it’s important to have a realistic budget. New York is known for its expensive housing market, and understanding what you can afford will make your search much easier. As a general rule, try not to spend more than 30% of your monthly budget on rent. For students, this might mean looking beyond the most central areas or even considering sharing living spaces with others to save money.

When setting your budget, don’t forget to include extra costs like utilities (electricity, water, gas, and internet), transportation (subway or bus fare), and any additional fees (such as deposits or application fees). It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of New York, but keeping these extra costs in mind will help you find student accommodation that truly fits your financial situation.