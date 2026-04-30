Car Rental Hacks Every City Traveller Should Know

When renting a car abroad, you are always at risk of being ripped off, thanks to sneaky fees, pointless extras, and frustrating surprises that appear at the last minute. To avoid this unneeded stress, it is worth considering a few key factors that should influence your ultimate decision.
Whether you are researching Auckland car rental companies to explore the sights and sounds of New Zealand’s biggest city, or need the perfect 4WD to embark on the ultimate road trip, understanding the ins and outs of renting a car will ensure you find a safe, suitable, and reliable car at a reasonable price.
Airport car rental options are undeniably convenient, especially if you are arriving after a long day of travel. But this convenience comes at a cost. In most countries, hefty airport concession fees and additional taxes can quickly inflate your rental costs out of your budget.
Instead, it is worth comparing prices with rental companies in suburban or downtown locations, especially if you have the option to stay overnight before hitting the road. In some cases, these rental companies will offer airport pickup for an additional fee, but it is important to check the surcharge for this feature.
Before leaving the car park, it is extremely important to take a slow walk around the vehicle, taking note of any bumps, marks, scratches, or knocks you see. Ensure there is no damage to the wheels, confirm that there is an inflated and usable spare tire, and record the mileage upon receiving your rental. Take photos as evidence and get an employee of the rental company to acknowledge this pre-existing damage by signing your paper recording this evidence.
When returning the car, take additional photos of each panel, the wheels, and the mileage that you can use should any issue arise. There have been many instances of companies charging customers for damage they did not commit, so it is important to have as much evidence as possible to support your claims.
When purchasing rental car insurance, it is best to stick to the basics. Rental companies make the majority of their profits by trying to sell add-ons and extras to customers. They are typically very expensive but offer very little coverage.
The best way to avoid this unwanted hassle is to ensure you are properly covered by a highly reputable online insurance provider before you even set foot on the plane. Not only will they save you money, but these policies will clearly state what you are and aren’t covered for, so you won’t be tempted by any add-ons.
Should you need a GPS or child seat for the car, rental agencies will be more than happy to provide them. But this is often at a steep daily cost that can significantly inflate your rental costs. If you don’t already own a GPS, you can easily turn your phone into one by purchasing an eSIM or acquiring a temporary traveler's SIM card at your destination to access data while you are there.
If you are traveling with kids, many popular airlines accept child seats as part of checked luggage, either free of charge or at an additional fee. Alternatively, you can research local baby equipment companies that offer rental options for baby gear.
As with most aspects of the travel industry, many rental companies adjust their pricing based on your location or local demand. If you feel like your quoted prices are somewhat excessive, it may be worthwhile to use a VPN to simulate searches from different countries to see if better deals are available.
For example, switching your location to the home country of the rental car company, like Italy for Europcar, may reveal lower fees or hidden deals you might not have access to otherwise. This can knock off a decent amount off your total cost, especially in travel hotspots or during peak season.
A common feature for most rental companies is allowing customers to prepay for a full tank of fuel. While this may seem like a highly practical approach, you are likely going to overpay for fuel if you don’t drive your rental car until the tank is bone dry. This is because fuel policies often state that no refund will be issued for unused fuel. Many companies will also charge a flat rate per tank that is much higher than local fuel prices.
For these reasons, it is strongly recommended to opt for the ‘return full’ option when renting a car, and simply refill at a nearby gas station before returning your vehicle at the end of your stay. This allows you to avoid additional costs and gives you better control over your fuel budget.
When you arrive to collect your car, it is highly likely that the agent will try to sell you additional ‘comprehensive cover’ that they will claim you need. A common add-on offered is collision damage waiver (CDW) insurance. But this type of insurance only covers damages caused in a crash or a collision with another driver, not single-vehicle damage. It will also often not include any damage to mirrors, wheels, windows, undercarriage, or bodywork.
The reality is, if you have done the necessary research and acquired proper rental car insurance beforehand, it will not be necessary to take on any additional insurance offered to you at the rental company, regardless of what they may say.
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