How to Choose the Right Camping Stove for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Before you start sizing up stoves and looking at costs, consider the scope of your upcoming camping trip. Are you planning to go car camping, where all of your gear is stashed in a nearby sedan? Or will you be backpacking in remote wilderness by yourself?

How you answer these questions will impact which stove is the right fit for your needs. Consider how many people will be eating food cooked on the stove. And consider what kind of food you’ll be making, and where you’re traveling.

If you’re going on a solo camping trip, for instance, you might only need a stove with one burner. A larger camping crew, by contrast, will require at least a two-burner stove. Otherwise, your camping companions will be stuck waiting a long time for their food.

Consider your cuisine, as well. Simple meals like pasta or freeze-dried packets just require the ability to boil water. More complex meals that include eggs or mixed ingredients will require more refined control over heating. And having multiple burners can simplify the process of prepping noodles and sauce simultaneously.

In the same vein, where you travel matters. Not all stoves perform the same way in different altitudes. If you’re scaling large mountains, learn how stoves will behave in higher elevations or even in different seasons before purchasing one.