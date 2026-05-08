The Full Cost of Moving to a Tax-Friendly State

California's top income tax rate is 13.3%. New York State adds 10.9% for high earners, and New York City layers a local income tax of up to 3.876% on top of that. These rates have driven a visible shift in where wealthy Americans choose to live, one that accelerated sharply after 2020 gave many professionals the geographic flexibility to act on the math. A Tax Foundation analysis of IRS migration data found that Florida alone gained $20.6 billion in adjusted gross income from in-migrating filers between 2021 and 2022. Over the same period, California shed $11.9 billion in AGI and New York lost $9.9 billion.
The case for leaving seems obvious. A New York City resident earning $500,000 annually owes roughly $60,000 or more in combined state and city income taxes, depending on deductions and filing status. Moving to Florida eliminates that obligation entirely. The savings begin the year legal domicile changes and repeat every year after that.
What's less often examined is the full cost of the move: the relocation expenses, the ongoing charges in the destination state, and the risk of continuing to owe tax in the place you thought you left. High earners who run the complete analysis still tend to move. Those who skip it find surprises later.
No-income-tax states (Florida, Texas, Nevada, Tennessee, Wyoming, and four others) don't just eliminate tax on wages. They eliminate it on retirement distributions, Social Security income, and capital gains as well.
The annual difference in income tax liability can be measured. California's effective rate at $300,000 of income runs 9% or higher before any local taxes. New York State at 10.9% for top earners, combined with New York City's local tax of up to 3.876%, pushes the combined burden above 14% for Manhattan-based professionals. A business owner earning $400,000 in New York City pays somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $60,000 annually in combined state and city income taxes. Texas charges zero. Florida charges zero.
Capital gains tell the sharpest version of the story. California taxes long-term capital gains as ordinary income, so a $1 million gain incurs $133,000 in state tax. A Nevada resident owes nothing on the same gain at the state level. For someone planning to sell an appreciated business or a concentrated stock position, establishing domicile in a no-income-tax state before the transaction closes can eliminate a six-figure liability entirely.
The Tax Foundation's migration data reflects who is making this calculation. The average new Florida resident arrived with $184,771 in adjusted gross income, well above the national average, suggesting the relocation trend is driven heavily by high earners for whom the annual savings are most material.
The one-time cost of a cross-country relocation depends on home size and distance, but for a full household move, professional movers typically charge between $4,500 and $16,900, based on 2026 cost data from This Old House. A four-bedroom household moving 2,500 miles runs near the top of that range.
Vehicle transport is a separate expense that often lands late in the planning process. Shipping a standard sedan via open carrier averages $1,193 nationally; enclosed transport, which most buyers of luxury and collector vehicles choose, averages $1,804. Those figures come from Sherpa Auto Transport's car shipping calculator, which draws on data from more than 258,000 completed shipments and reflects real pricing across a wide range of routes and origin-destination pairs. A household relocating with multiple vehicles needs to budget that figure per car; the same per-vehicle pricing applies regardless of how many are shipped.
Corporate relocation programs provide a useful benchmark for total scope. WHR Global, a domestic relocation management firm, puts the average full cost at $21,792 for relocating renters and $63,685 for homeowners in 2024 and 2025, covering professional movers, temporary housing, and associated incidentals. Individuals funding their own move rather than drawing on an employer-sponsored package should treat those figures as a realistic planning ceiling.
Categories that tend to appear late in planning: utility deposits in the new state, vehicle registration fees, a new driver's license, overlap between old and new housing commitments during the move-out period, and advance trips to scout neighborhoods before committing to a property.
One-time moving costs recover quickly. A $20,000 relocation budget pays for itself in eight months against a $30,000 annual tax reduction. The slower erosion comes from the recurring charges that destination states levy on property owners.
Texas has no income tax, but carries a 1.58% average effective property tax rate, one of the highest in the country. The average Austin homeowner with a taxable assessed value of $515,213 paid approximately $10,823 in total property taxes in 2025, per Travis County budget data. In higher-value neighborhoods, those bills run considerably steeper. A high earner saving $35,000 annually in income tax but paying $11,000 per year in property taxes nets roughly $24,000, still a meaningful annual benefit but a different outcome than the tax rate comparison alone suggests.
Florida's property tax burden is more manageable for primary residents, though rates vary by county. The more material and harder-to-predict cost is property insurance. The Insurance Information Institute tracks Florida as the highest-premium homeowner insurance state in the continental US, with coastal county rates driven higher by hurricane exposure and the departure of major carriers from the market since 2022. Buyers focused on South Florida real estate or the Gulf Coast need to price insurance before signing, not after; it represents a recurring annual cost that belongs in the same spreadsheet as the income tax savings.
Neither offset eliminates the case for the move. But they change the net annual benefit, sometimes by $10,000 or more, in ways that deserve an honest accounting.
The largest financial risk in a tax relocation isn't the upfront cost. It's paying for a full move and then continuing to owe income tax in the state you thought you left.
California and New York both run aggressive domicile audits on former high-income residents. Both states use multi-factor tests to determine whether someone has genuinely changed their legal domicile, and both will tax a person who maintains substantial connections to the original state as a full-year resident. Auditors examine where the primary residence is located, where physicians and attorneys practice, where vehicles are registered, where the person votes, and how many days per year they spend in each state.
A New York City resident who purchases a condo in Fort Lauderdale but keeps an apartment on the Upper West Side, votes in New York, and spends most of the year working from a Midtown office has not changed their legal domicile. The Florida address is immaterial when the facts point clearly to New York.
Executing the tax savings requires genuinely establishing life in the destination state. That means a new driver's license, updated voter registration, new vehicle registration, established physician relationships, and documented physical presence for the majority of the year. The states watch for half-measures, and both increasingly have access to financial records and travel data that make detection less difficult than it used to be.
The move works cleanly for a specific profile: high-income earners who genuinely intend to relocate, particularly those with capital gains exposure or substantial investment income.
A $500,000 earner in California moving to Nevada saves $50,000 or more annually in state income tax. A well-planned relocation might cost $25,000 total. The payback period is under six months, and every year after that is clear gain.
Retirees drawing from Social Security, retirement accounts, and investment income sit in the most unambiguous position. New York taxes all of those income streams at the state level. Florida taxes none of them. The one-time relocation cost for a two-person household is typically recovered within the first year.
The calculation gets more complicated for people maintaining a material presence in the high-tax state: holding a position that requires time in the office, keeping a primary residence there, or splitting time between two properties without committing to either. That path attracts audit attention and often fails to fully deliver the expected savings. The move produces the financial outcome it promises when it reflects a genuine change of where someone lives. Moving to Florida on paper while living in New York produces audit exposure instead.
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