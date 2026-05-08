The Full Cost of Moving to a Tax-Friendly State

California's top income tax rate is 13.3%. New York State adds 10.9% for high earners, and New York City layers a local income tax of up to 3.876% on top of that. These rates have driven a visible shift in where wealthy Americans choose to live, one that accelerated sharply after 2020 gave many professionals the geographic flexibility to act on the math. A Tax Foundation analysis of IRS migration data found that Florida alone gained $20.6 billion in adjusted gross income from in-migrating filers between 2021 and 2022. Over the same period, California shed $11.9 billion in AGI and New York lost $9.9 billion.

The case for leaving seems obvious. A New York City resident earning $500,000 annually owes roughly $60,000 or more in combined state and city income taxes, depending on deductions and filing status. Moving to Florida eliminates that obligation entirely. The savings begin the year legal domicile changes and repeat every year after that.

What's less often examined is the full cost of the move: the relocation expenses, the ongoing charges in the destination state, and the risk of continuing to owe tax in the place you thought you left. High earners who run the complete analysis still tend to move. Those who skip it find surprises later.