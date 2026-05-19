From Skyscrapers to Savannahs: A Connoisseur's Guide to Kenya's Untamed Luxury

Most international flights into Nairobi land late at night. Don't rush out to the bush on day one. Spend a day in the city first.

Stay somewhere with character. The Hemingways out in Karen is a solid choice. So is Giraffe Manor, if you booked far enough ahead. The resident Rothschild's giraffes really do lower their long necks through the second-floor windows at breakfast. It's the kind of thing you have to see in person to fully believe.

Before any of that though, there's the option of a sunrise game drive at Nairobi National Park. It's one of the more surreal urban experiences I've come across anywhere. You can be photographing a black rhino at 6:45 a.m. with city office towers on the horizon. The park sits about seven kilometers from the central business district, and the southern boundary is unfenced, so animals move freely between the park and the open Athi-Kapiti plains.

For current entry timings and gate maps, nairobinationalpark.co.ke is one of the resources I keep coming back to. Local guides reference it too.

For 2026, the entry fee was restructured. Non-residents now pay $80 per adult and $40 per child, all through the new KWS portal at kwspay.ecitizen.go.ke. Cash isn't accepted at any KWS gate anymore. A decent operator will have handled the eCitizen booking before you arrive, so you don't have to think about it at the gate.