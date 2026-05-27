LGA vs. JFK: Which Airport Should Hamptons Travelers Actually Use

You can travel from JFK to East Hampton about 85 miles. LGA to East Hampton is closer to 95. Also, the routing makes it worse. From JFK, you take the Belt Parkway to the Southern State, then Sunrise Highway (Route 27) east. Clean, mostly highway, avoids Queens traffic entirely.

LGA has no such escape. You're crossing Queens via the Grand Central Parkway or the LIE, straight into the Exits 49–57 bottleneck. Off-peak, that's 20–30 extra minutes over JFK. Friday afternoon? Add 45–60 more.

Off-peak JFK to Hamptons drive time is 1h 50min–2h 30min. LGA it will take much longer 2h–2h 45min.