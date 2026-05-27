LGA vs. JFK: Which Airport Should Hamptons Travelers Actually Use

The first thing you do before travelling is booking a flight. However, experienced travelers to the Hamptons know that ground transport to East End can take longer than flying. Even the Long Island Expressway is not always the option. Location and airport choice are essential factors when comparing LGA vs JFK for Hamptons travel. JFK is perfect on the road. However, LGA won on the fare.
You can travel from JFK to East Hampton about 85 miles. LGA to East Hampton is closer to 95. Also, the routing makes it worse. From JFK, you take the Belt Parkway to the Southern State, then Sunrise Highway (Route 27) east. Clean, mostly highway, avoids Queens traffic entirely.
LGA has no such escape. You're crossing Queens via the Grand Central Parkway or the LIE, straight into the Exits 49–57 bottleneck. Off-peak, that's 20–30 extra minutes over JFK. Friday afternoon? Add 45–60 more.
Off-peak JFK to Hamptons drive time is 1h 50min–2h 30min. LGA it will take much longer 2h–2h 45min.
We advise you to choose Terminal B LaGuardia or JFK Terminal 4 when it comes to domestic flights and the best NYC airport for Hamptons. Among them are Delta, American, United, or Southwest.
JFK is a super option for another directions:
all international routes,
JetBlue Mint,
transcontinental flights,
Delta premium coast-to-coast.
The rule that works: when comparing domestic vs international flights, choose different airports. JFK is a win choice for international or West Coast. However, in the competition LGA vs JFK for Hamptons savings the first one wins. So, you can offset the extra ground cost for a Boston/DC weekend trip.
Let’s say, you are browsing the companies to find Hamptons airport transportation. Private car service from JFK to East Hampton costs about $260–$350. From LGA is $280–$380. The $20–30 gap is almost irrelevant. So, the real problem is surge pricing.
Uber Black from JFK without surge runs $320–$480. Friday 4–8 PM? Expect $500+. The Hampton Jitney costs $35 but requires a Manhattan transfer. It is nearly 2 hours added to your trip.
Many East End travelers book a LGA to East Hampton car service in advance for door-to-door reliability. The company offers fixed rates, no surge exposure, and the driver tracks your flight. Book at least 24 hours out for Friday arrivals. Perfect vehicle options are popular Mercedes S-Class sedans or Cadillac Escalades.
Friday 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM on eastbound traffic on the LIE you should add 60-90 minutes. The southern JFK Bypass via Belt Pkwy - Southern State completely bypasses exits 49-57. On Sunday, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, westbound traffic follows the same pattern.
Helpful tip: Land before noon on Friday or after 8:00 PM to avoid rush hour traffic.
A Blade helicopter will save you 40 minutes on the JFK-East Hampton route and costs $795-$1,095. However, you can consider more reasonable prices, such as choosing a car with a driver, which is just as comfortable.
1. LGA vs JFK for Hamptons: who is closer to East Hampton?
JFK is 85 miles from East Hampton vs. LGA's 95. But the real advantage is the route. Belt Parkway - Southern State - Sunrise Highway skips Queens entirely, saving 25–60 minutes depending on the time of day.
2. How much does ground transport cost from JFK to the Hamptons?
Pre-booked private cars run $260–$350 from JFK and $280–$380 from LGA.
3. When is the worst time to drive from NYC airports to the Hamptons?
On Friday, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, eastbound journeys will increase by 60–90 minutes. On Sunday, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, westbound travel time will be similar. Therefore, to avoid both time windows, it's best to land before noon on Friday or after 8:00 PM.
4. Can I take a helicopter from JFK to East Hampton?
Yes, you can. A Blade flight from JFK to East Hampton takes 40 minutes. The price is approximately $795 for the service near East Hampton Airport. You see that it’s three times more expensive than a private premium car with a driver.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.