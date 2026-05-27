Why Custom Is Better Than Cookie-Cutter When Planning Luxury Travel

When you’re planning the trip of a lifetime, you likely don’t want to feel as though it has been replicated by thousands of people who have downloaded the same itinerary off the internet. You want your trip to feel exclusive, as though you’re the only person enjoying your experiences as they come.

When a trip is tailored to you, the small details make the most difference. For example, guides can be chosen around your interests, and your booked hotel may even stock your preferred wine. When you have specific needs, your trip planner does their best to accommodate them.

The same can’t always be said for cookie-cutter travel itineraries. It can sometimes feel as though even the most premium tours have the same hotel chains, the same dining lists, and the same timing as every other traveler in your part of the world. That’s not to say you won’t still enjoy your trip, but it has the potential to feel more transactional than meaningful.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with cookie-cutter trips when you want to see all the classic attractions, there’s certainly something more memorable about an international adventure that’s planned just for you. If you’re thinking of planning the trip of a lifetime, don’t underestimate the value of discussing your unique needs with a custom planner to get exactly what you’re looking for.