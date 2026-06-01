The One Coast the Mediterranean Kept to Itself

Straight from the boat, the summer life welcomes you. This region has produced beaches that appear on every serious list of Europe's best. Zlatni Rat on the Island of Brač extends into the sea like a narrow white horn, its tip visibly shifting direction with the current. A beach that moves, which is not something most coastlines can claim. Punta Rata in Brela sits inside a protected pine forest that kept the development at bay for decades; Forbes named it the most beautiful beach in Europe in 2004, and the forest is a large part of why that still holds. On the Island of Vis, Stiniva beach is the most dramatic of the three. A pebble cove enclosed by limestone cliffs so narrow that only small boats can pass through. Getting there is part of the experience. By foot, it's a twenty-minute descent, demanding enough that the beach rewards those who make it. By boat, you approach through the cliffs from the water, which is the way most people do it in summer. Either way, you earn it. Three beaches, three completely different ways the coast invites you.