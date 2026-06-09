The World’s Best Cities to Visit During Their Most Iconic Festival

Did you know that more than 83% of global travellers are switching towards more experiential holidays in 2026? This is primarily where their trips revolve around literature, culinary arts, music, and other passions in a sense. This is a key trend, i.e., festival-led travel, whose time has now come. It’s steadily becoming a preferred way to explore major global cities. Festivals not only showcase local traditions and identity but also highlight community spirit and seasonal charm. At the same time, many of them are peak cultural moments for their respective cities.

Across the world’s leading cities, festivals remain one of the strongest draws for global travellers. They break down barriers between tourists and locals, encouraging you to enjoy more authentic experiences and cultural exchanges. In fact, festivals are sometimes the best ways to showcase a city’s intangible and cultural heritage, along with living memories of communities. Some even celebrate the environment, nature, and other core aspects of life that strike a chord with everyone.