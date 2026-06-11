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The Best Coastal Road Trip Stops Along Australia’s Great Ocean Road

From surf towns and rainforest walks to iconic cliffs and rock formations, this legendary Victorian drive offers unforgettable scenery, wildlife encounters, and coastal adventures at every stop.
Stanley Flowstate Spring Bottle in Peach Rose
Plan the ultimate Australian getaway with top stops, outdoor activities, local food tips, and seasonal advice for exploring the Great Ocean Road’s beaches, forests, and ocean viewpoints.photo provided by contributor
2 min read

Australia’s Great Ocean Road is one of the most famous coastal drives in the world. Stretching along the southern coastline of Victoria, the route offers dramatic ocean views, surf towns, rainforest walks, cliffs, and famous natural landmarks. Travelers spending long hours driving between scenic stops often bring travel-friendly insulated water bottles to stay hydrated during warm beach walks, hikes, and outdoor sightseeing.

Why the Great Ocean Road Is So Popular

The Great Ocean Road combines road trip freedom with some of Australia’s most impressive coastal scenery.

Popular highlights include:

  • The Twelve Apostles

  • Loch Ard Gorge

  • Apollo Bay

  • Bells Beach

  • Great Otway National Park

The route allows travelers to experience beaches, forests, and cliffs all within the same journey.

Best Stops Along the Route

Although many travelers complete the drive in a couple of days, taking more time allows for a better experience.

Recommended stops include:

  • Torquay for surfing culture

  • Lorne for cafes and beach views

  • Apollo Bay for seafood and relaxation

  • Port Campbell for famous rock formations

Each town has its own atmosphere and local attractions.

Outdoor Activities Along the Coast

The region is ideal for travelers who enjoy active outdoor experiences.

Popular activities include:

  • Surfing and swimming

  • Coastal hiking

  • Wildlife spotting

  • Rainforest walks

  • Scenic helicopter tours

Travelers may even spot koalas, kangaroos, and colorful birds along certain routes.

Helpful Road Trip Tips

Long-distance driving along coastal roads requires preparation.

Useful tips include:

  • Start driving early to avoid crowds

  • Plan fuel stops ahead of time

  • Bring sunscreen and hats

  • Keep snacks and water in the car

  • Allow extra time for viewpoints and photo stops

The scenery often encourages travelers to stop more frequently than expected.

Traditional Australian Foods to Try

Travelers exploring coastal Australia should also experience local food culture.

Popular foods include:

  • Fish and chips by the beach

  • Meat pies

  • Fresh seafood

  • Lamington desserts

  • Flat white coffee

Small coastal cafes often provide the best dining experiences during the road trip.

Best Time to Visit

Summer offers warmer temperatures and beach weather, but spring and autumn are often ideal because roads and attractions are less crowded.

Weather conditions can change quickly along the coast, so lightweight layers are useful throughout the trip.

Final Thoughts

The Great Ocean Road remains one of the world’s most scenic coastal drives. Between ocean cliffs, beaches, rainforests, and small surf towns, the journey feels both adventurous and relaxing at the same time.

For travelers who enjoy road trips, photography, and outdoor exploration, this part of Australia offers unforgettable experiences from start to finish.

Stanley Flowstate Spring Bottle in Peach Rose
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