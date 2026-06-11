The Best Coastal Road Trip Stops Along Australia’s Great Ocean Road

Australia’s Great Ocean Road is one of the most famous coastal drives in the world. Stretching along the southern coastline of Victoria, the route offers dramatic ocean views, surf towns, rainforest walks, cliffs, and famous natural landmarks. Travelers spending long hours driving between scenic stops often bring travel-friendly insulated water bottles to stay hydrated during warm beach walks, hikes, and outdoor sightseeing.
The Great Ocean Road combines road trip freedom with some of Australia’s most impressive coastal scenery.
Popular highlights include:
The Twelve Apostles
Loch Ard Gorge
Apollo Bay
Bells Beach
Great Otway National Park
The route allows travelers to experience beaches, forests, and cliffs all within the same journey.
Although many travelers complete the drive in a couple of days, taking more time allows for a better experience.
Recommended stops include:
Torquay for surfing culture
Lorne for cafes and beach views
Apollo Bay for seafood and relaxation
Port Campbell for famous rock formations
Each town has its own atmosphere and local attractions.
The region is ideal for travelers who enjoy active outdoor experiences.
Popular activities include:
Surfing and swimming
Coastal hiking
Wildlife spotting
Rainforest walks
Scenic helicopter tours
Travelers may even spot koalas, kangaroos, and colorful birds along certain routes.
Long-distance driving along coastal roads requires preparation.
Useful tips include:
Start driving early to avoid crowds
Plan fuel stops ahead of time
Bring sunscreen and hats
Keep snacks and water in the car
Allow extra time for viewpoints and photo stops
The scenery often encourages travelers to stop more frequently than expected.
Travelers exploring coastal Australia should also experience local food culture.
Popular foods include:
Fish and chips by the beach
Meat pies
Fresh seafood
Lamington desserts
Flat white coffee
Small coastal cafes often provide the best dining experiences during the road trip.
Summer offers warmer temperatures and beach weather, but spring and autumn are often ideal because roads and attractions are less crowded.
Weather conditions can change quickly along the coast, so lightweight layers are useful throughout the trip.
The Great Ocean Road remains one of the world’s most scenic coastal drives. Between ocean cliffs, beaches, rainforests, and small surf towns, the journey feels both adventurous and relaxing at the same time.
For travelers who enjoy road trips, photography, and outdoor exploration, this part of Australia offers unforgettable experiences from start to finish.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.