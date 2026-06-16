How to Get Your 4WD Ready for Your Next Weekend Adventure

Your tyres deserve close attention since they're your only contact with challenging terrain. Tread depth needs inspection. Fit new ones if your tyres are worn beyond 50%. Look for bald spots and uneven wear patterns. Check sidewalls for cracks, bulges or punctures. The spare tyre matters too. All tyres should be inflated to recommended pressures when they're cold for accurate readings.

Suspension takes a beating off-road. Shocks and struts need inspection for leaks that indicate they need replacement. Springs should be checked for sagging or damage. Drive over bumps and listen for unusual noises. Worn ball joints or damaged control arm bushings cause excessive tyre wear and affect steering control. Uneven tyre wear often signals suspension problems that need to be addressed before you leave.