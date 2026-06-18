Londonmaxxing, Done Properly | A Luxury Traveller's Guide to the City

London has always been a city that gives more to those who know how to ask. The current "Londonmaxxing" moment the idea of optimising every hour of a visit has only made that clearer. But there is a quiet distinction between cramming a trip full and curating one, and the most rewarding London itineraries belong firmly to the second camp. Done properly, luxury travel here is less about ticking off landmarks and more about moving through the city with intention, comfort, and time to actually enjoy it.

The discerning traveller's London is a sequence of well-chosen moments, unhurried and simply connected. Here is how to build one.