The 7 New Rules Of Packing Light For Women

Most overpacking starts with “what if.” What if there is a fancy dinner? What if the weather changes? What if I need another outfit for photos?

A few backups are useful, but too many imaginary scenarios make a suitcase heavy. Before packing, look at the real plan: the weather, the walking, the dinners, the transport, and the places you will actually visit.

A weekend city trip needs different clothes from a beach vacation. A business trip needs different layers from a family visit. Once the real itinerary is clear, the wardrobe becomes easier to edit.