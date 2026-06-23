Las Catalinas, Costa Rica: Is This Boutique Beach Town Worth the Hype?

Costa Rica's most exclusive beach enclave has no cars, no chain hotels, and no crowds — just cobblestone paths, boutique luxury, and one of the most deliberately designed destinations in the Americas.

The first thing you notice when you arrive in Las Catalinas is the silence. Not the silence of emptiness — the town's shaded plazas and waterfront promenade are busy with guests, resident families, and staff moving between the restaurants and the beach — but the silence of an absence. No engines. No horns. No rental cars idling in front of a hotel lobby. You pull your bags from a cart at the edge of town, and from that point forward, the only way to get anywhere is on foot or by bicycle.

It sounds like a marketing premise. In practice, it changes everything about how a place feels.

Las Catalinas is a small planned town on Costa Rica's northern Pacific coast, about 40 minutes south of the Liberia airport in Guanacaste province. Founded in 2006 on undeveloped scrubland, it was conceived from the start to create something that doesn't exist elsewhere on the Costa Rican coast: a walkable, car-free village designed to the scale of a human body rather than a vehicle. The architecture draws loosely from Mediterranean precedent — painted stucco, terracotta tile, shaded arcades, a central plaza — but the result feels neither derivative nor theme-park artificial. The cobblestones have earned their patina.

No engines. No horns. No rental cars idling in a hotel lobby. You pull your bags from a cart at the edge of town, and from that point on, the only way to get anywhere is on foot or by bicycle.

From the beginning, Las Catalinas committed to keeping 1,000 of its 1,200 acres undeveloped, placing that land in an untouchable trust and dedicating it as a tropical dry forest preserve. The town proper occupies a compact footprint along the water; everything beyond it is reserve. That ratio — roughly five parts wilderness to one part town — shapes the feeling of the place in ways that are hard to articulate until you've walked out of the market and found yourself, three minutes later, on a ridge trail watching howler monkeys settle into the canopy.

Today the permanent resident community — a mix of Costa Rican locals and foreign expats who chose this over San Jose or a gated community in Tamarindo — gives Las Catalinas the rhythm of a real neighborhood rather than a resort. It's still growing, and that energy of a town mid-formation, still figuring itself out, is part of its appeal.