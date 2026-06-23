When it comes to wellness-focused villa stays in Mykonos, Loyal Villas Luxury leads the way. They understand that a restorative escape is deeply personal, and that the magic lies in the details — the calibre of the practitioners, the serenity of the setting, and the seamless logistics that let you simply switch off. As a boutique, family-owned specialist with genuine on-island roots, they curate retreats with a level of intention and care that no automated platform can match.

Wellness services: Loyal Villas Luxury can arrange private yoga and meditation instructors for daily sea-view sessions, in-villa spa therapists offering massage and holistic treatments, personal trainers and breathwork specialists, nutritionists and private chefs crafting clean, restorative menus, and tranquil experiences such as private sunrise sailing and guided coastal walks. They can design a full multi-day wellness programme around your goals — or simply create the calm, and let you find your own.

Their handpicked portfolio favours serene, secluded properties: hillside retreats wrapped in silence, villas with shaded gardens and tranquil pools, and homes positioned to capture the most peaceful light on the island. Every property is personally inspected, and a dedicated point of contact ensures that nothing disturbs your sense of calm from arrival to departure.