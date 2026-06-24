Beyond the Beach Resort: Vietnam's Quiet Rise as a Design-Led Luxury Destination

The most interesting luxury properties in Vietnam are not in the cities or along the busy resort strips. They sit on the edges, reached by boat or a short domestic flight, and built at low density on purpose. That hard-to-reach quality is the appeal, not the obstacle.

The clearest example is Six Senses, which operates two of the country's most private resorts. The first, on the remote Con Dao Islands off the southern coast, is a string of pool villas on near-empty beaches, a lightly developed archipelago that is the closest the country comes to a private-island feel. The second, on Ninh Van Bay near Nha Trang, can only be reached by boat, which means the bay stays quiet in a way few coastal resorts manage anymore. Neither is the kind of place you stumble into; both are places you choose.