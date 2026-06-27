Best Urgent Passport Services in the US for Luxury Travelers

A State Department-authorized service operating since 1992, offering help for renewals, new, child, and lost passports in the U.S.

Who it's for: Travelers who need an expedited U.S. passport or a foreign travel visa in a rush, but cannot navigate government forms and requirements on their own.

Best feature: Personalized, step-by-step document pre-checking to minimize errors like missing photos or incorrect signatures before an application is submitted to the government.

Pro tip: Since passport processing is handled by the U.S. government, use them primarily for their form review and expediting expertise.

Pricing and Fees: Government passport fees apply, including $130 for a standard adult book. Additional processing and courier fees range from $99 to $250, depending on how quickly you need your documents.

Turnaround Times: Can range from three days to 11 weeks, depending on the level of service you select and your proximity to a regional passport agency.

Service Features: Expedited passport renewals, name changes, and replacement of lost/stolen passports. They assist with securing tourist and business visas, but also offer document tracking and courier drop-off and pick-up services.

Use Cases: Last-minute international travel, complicated visa requirements that require physical embassy visits, or stressful upcoming trips where peace of mind is valued over cost.

Audience Fit: Busy professionals, last-minute vacationers, and corporate flyers who can easily cover additional fees for highly prioritized document management.

Trust Signals: They are registered with the U.S. Department of State as a courier.

Alternatives: USPS Passport Agencies and State Dept. Regional Passport Agencies.

PassportsAndVisas.com is a private courier service that acts as an intermediary between travelers and the U.S. Passport Agency. With the U.S. Department of State issuing more than 27.3 million passports in 2025, this service specializes in expediting the process. They charge additional service fees in exchange for faster turnaround times.