The Annapurna Circuit, Reimagined: Luxury at 5,416 Metres

The first impression of the Annapurna Circuit is not a summit. It is a shift in pace.

Kathmandu’s traffic and temple courtyards slowly give way to terraced hills, winding roads, and Bandipur’s old Newari streets. Beyond this hilltop town, the journey turns north into the Marsyangdi Valley, where waterfalls cut through forested slopes and the Himalayas begin to dominate the horizon.

For generations, the Annapurna Circuit has attracted travellers seeking a complete Himalayan journey. The route moves through traditional villages, Tibetan Buddhist landscapes, high alpine valleys, sacred pilgrimage sites, and the dry terrain of Lower Mustang. Its defining moment comes at Thorong La Pass, standing at 5,416 metres, where prayer flags flutter above vast views of the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri ranges.

This is not an easy holiday.

The altitude is serious, early mornings can be bitterly cold, and the crossing of Thorong La requires stamina, patience, and careful preparation. Yet the Annapurna Circuit no longer needs to mean sacrificing every comfort along the way.

A more considered approach combines private transfers, well-paced acclimatisation, heritage accommodation, quality mountain lodges, experienced local guides, and time to experience the places beyond the trail itself. Nepal Hiking Team’s Annapurna Circuit Luxury Trek follows this approach, combining the complete high-altitude route with carefully selected stays and a measured itinerary.