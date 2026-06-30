Luxury organized travel tours are arguably the best option for American travelers who are looking for a safe, enjoyable - and upscale - foreign vacation. Apart from your choice of destination, the basic foundation for a memorable travel experience is your choice of travel agency.
Hundreds of travel agencies target American tourists with offers of luxury travel options like cruises, safaris and heritage tours, but there are very few top tier agencies that actually have the experience, resources and local contacts to deliver a world class foreign tour.
This article features a selection of the world’s top luxurious travel agencies that can deliver genuinely superior organized and custom-designed foreign tours around the globe. It also offers useful pointers for US based travelers planning a group or family tour. Despite all the recent global upheavals, 2026 is a great year to travel and there are some amazing luxury vacation options for people who are willing to do a little extra planning and research.
It’s very difficult to identify the single best luxury travel agency, but Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is definitely a strong contender. One of the reasons for A&K’s strong reputation is its versatility. The company can arrange luxury safaris, private jet explorations, experiential travel - and pretty much any other type of luxury travel. A&K has a level of experience that places it well ahead of most of its competitors. There are certainly agencies that specialize in niche requirements like high end adventure travel or historical travel that are better for core enthusiasts, but Abercrombie & Kent is the ideal all-rounder for the average traveler or tourist who wants a seamless luxury travel experience.
Gil Travel is a highly experienced Jewish travel agency that specializes in luxurious kosher tours and curated Jewish heritage travel. If you want to get off the beaten track, and still keep kosher, Gil Travel organizes exclusive tours to explore the (often surprising) Jewish history and culture of places as diverse as Latin America, China, Morocco and India. There are also options for organized Bar/Bat Mitzvah ceremonies in Israel and other countries. Gil Travel is a well-established company with decades of practical experience and a wealth of global travel contacts.
Butterfield & Robinson is a good choice for affluent travelers who want an adventurous vacation built around a walking or biking tour. Butterfield & Robinson tours provide an additional emphasis on immersion in local cultures and opportunities to explore food, drink and wider culture enroute. If your idea of the perfect vacation is to alternate between challenging yourself with physical activity and spoiling yourself with luxury relaxation, Butterfield & Robinson has some excellent options.
If you’re looking for a private, highly personalized luxurious travel experience hassle-free, Artisans of Leisure has a solid reputation for providing high quality tours. The agency customized private tours around the world., and is a good all rounder with global reach and enough experience to create personalized itineraries that match individual expectations and interests.
Cox & Kings specializes in arranging guided tours of some of the world’s most interesting historical destinations. There’s a focus on archaeological sites, and cultural tours that include museum visits and tours of ancient sites. If you are a history buff who wants an intellectually stimulating vacation and a chance to meet like minded people and draw on the knowledge of expert guides, and you love luxury, check out Cox & Kings.
One of the great pleasures of travel is the chance to indulge in food and drink and discover different culinary styles and exotic national and regional dishes. Red Savannah offers a high end approach to gastronomy with luxury culinary tours of various countries. If you’re a serious foodie, who wants to explore global cuisine and wine, while enjoying a deeper cultural experience, Red Savannah can certainly whet your appetite for gastro-travel.
Black Tomato is an unusual travel agency that caters to adventurous travelers who want to push the boundaries a little further, but also expect a high level of comfort and luxury. Black Tomato trips are highly personalized, often unconventional, and are structured to provide an immersive travel experience. The agency can take you to all kinds of exotic and farflung locations, and take care of all the logistics and travel arrangements in the process.
One of the most popular travel concepts is tours built around meaningful itineraries that explore ancestry, roots and historical locations. Many Americans are naturally keen to visit the countries where their ancestors originated and to explore specific locations on a level that goes far beyond basic sightseeing or a basic guided tour. Kensington Tours can be a good choice for private guided travel and personal heritage journeys that offer a deeper dive into history and a more cerebral approach to heritage travel.
One of the single greatest travel adventures is a safari to an exclusive game reserve like the Kruger National Park or Etosha. Jacada Travel is a luxury safari and wildlife specialist for travelers who want a close encounter with nature, but place a high premium on safety, comfort and perfectly organized tour logistics. The sight of animals like elephants, giraffes and lions, at home in their spectacular natural environments, is unforgettable. An organized tour with Jacada Travel is especially magical if you travel with kids or grandkids.
TCS Travel is one of the world’s most innovative agencies for adventurers who have the resources to take global travel to a new level. The company specializes in private jet expeditions to a range of locations, with the goal of creating truly memorable private vacations. If you want to take your family on a once in a lifetime luxury journey, try TCS World Travel. Very little beats the luxury and the excitement of a private jet flight to a dream destination.
What sets top tier travel agencies apart from the mass of competitors is their ability to relate to clients on a personal level and understand their unique travel requirements. A genuine luxury travel agency can deliver personalization and provide a deeper dive into cultural and heritage sites with preferential access for its clients. It also offers expert curation, local contacts and can leverage its experience to provide a smoother, more private experience from start to finish.
Experienced Jewish travelers understand the value of specialization and expert knowledge. Keeping kosher and observing Shabbat correctly isn’t always simple when you’re off the beaten track in an exotic location. Specialized agencies like Gil Travel have the experience to provide curated Jewish heritage with gourmet kosher dining and Shabbat compliant hotels. They can also arrange trips to Holocaust sites with greater sensitivity and understanding, and assist with ancestry research and family heritage tours.
Cox & Kings is arguably the top travel agency for luxury trips to historical destinations and archaeological sites. Their guided itineraries include destinations like Egypt and Greece that might be challenging for independent travelers, and they have a reputation for providing highbrow and intellectually stimulating tours.
Red Savannah is an acknowledged expert when it comes to culinary journeys built around local flavors, restaurants, and food experiences. There’s an opportunity for travelers to sample everything from gourmet dining to street food, as well as wines, beers and local spirits.
Butterfield & Robinson is one of the leading companies for luxury trips centered around biking, walking, and immersive local experiences. Travelers who want to explore the world and enjoy some physical challenges in natural settings - and then relax in luxury accommodation - should check out Butterfield & Robinson.
Kensington Tours specializes in providing exclusive personal heritage journeys and privately guided roots focused travel. If you want to discover your cultural or family heritage, while traveling in style, Kensington Tours is a great place to start. American Jews who want to dig deeper into their ancestry or connect to different aspects of Jewish heritage around the world can try Gil Travel.
If you’re looking for a chance to come face to face with the wilder side of wildlife - under completely safe conditions - Jacada Travel is one of the top luxury safari specialists. They can create a bespoke safari experience that goes well beyond conventional package deals.
TCS World Travel is currently one of the leading - if not the leading travel agencies for private jet expeditions. It’s a high end company for affluent travelers who, quite literally, want to travel the world as jet setters and explore exotic locations on their own terms. Even for people accustomed to luxury travel, a custom-designed trip with TCS will likely be a once in a lifetime experience.
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