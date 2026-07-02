Travel With Confidence Through Smarter Destination-Based Vaccination Planning

When you travel abroad, you may encounter diseases that are uncommon at home. Yellow fever is still a concern in parts of Africa and South America, while typhoid and hepatitis A are more common in regions with limited sanitation. Even malaria risk can vary depending on where and when you travel.

Getting travel vaccinations in Calgary gives you access to expert advice tailored to your destinations. Healthcare professionals can recommend exactly what you need, so you’re protected without unnecessary vaccines. With the right guidance, you can travel confidently and focus on the experiences ahead.