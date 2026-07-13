Best US Cities for Luxurious Nightlife

Arguably, there is nowhere on earth that rivals Las Vegas in terms of extravagant after-dark experiences. Each of the city’s luxury resorts combines late-night entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and high-energy nightlife. MGM Grand's Hakkasan, for example, has a sprawling nightclub layout and two floors worth of fine dining.

The city is obviously known mostly for its casinos, but many now go solely for the luxurious nightlife. Instead, they play slot games, video poker, and blackjack on internet casino sites. This gives them more time to enjoy the luxury bars, clubs, and restaurants on offer.