Best US Cities for Luxurious Nightlife

Cities like Las Vegas, New York, and Miami all transform when the sun sets. Their relaxed, slow-paced daytime atmosphere gives way to Michelin-star dining, exclusive rooftop bars, and vibrant nightlife. Whether you’re organizing a luxurious romantic getaway or a bachelor party, these cities should be at the top of your considerations.
Arguably, there is nowhere on earth that rivals Las Vegas in terms of extravagant after-dark experiences. Each of the city’s luxury resorts combines late-night entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and high-energy nightlife. MGM Grand's Hakkasan, for example, has a sprawling nightclub layout and two floors worth of fine dining.
The city is obviously known mostly for its casinos, but many now go solely for the luxurious nightlife. Instead, they play slot games, video poker, and blackjack on internet casino sites. This gives them more time to enjoy the luxury bars, clubs, and restaurants on offer.
New York’s nightlife has changed a lot over the years, but it remains world-class. Unlike Las Vegas, New York is no longer about mega clubs and sprawling nightlife spaces. Instead, it has reverted to what originally put the city’s nightlife on the map — speakeasies, underground venues, and neighborhood spots.
Plus, with live jazz shows, Broadway shows, and lots of private members' clubs to join, there are plenty of ways to build a luxurious night on the town.
Manhattan is the bustling epicenter of classy nightlife. In West Village and Greenwich Village, you have iconic jazz bars such as the Village Vanguard. On the Lower East Side, you’ll find craft cocktail bars, music venues, and speakeasies.
If you’re looking for something more extravagant than New York, consider Miami. Bustling with high energy, Miami is a magnet for the wealthy, with celebrities frequently spotted enjoying the city’s exclusive clubs.
There are many reasons why South Beach receives 10 million visitors annually. Here, you can enjoy chic rooftop venues, designer hotels, and oceanfront bars.
LIV Miami at the Fontainebleau Hotel is considered the ultimate VIP nightclub in the city. Here, you can enjoy world-class DJs and bottle service. The club has a highly exclusive door service, so not everyone gets in.
If you’re looking for something more laid-back than Miami, consider Los Angeles. LA also boasts luxury hotels offering VIP tables and bottle service. The city’s nightclubs don’t stay open as late as Miami’s, but they’re just as luxurious.
In Hollywood and Beverly Hills, you can find plenty of celebrity-frequented cocktail bars. The best include Delilah’s in West Hollywood, Dante Beverly Hills, and Providence on Melrose Avenue.
In Chicago, each neighborhood has its own vibe and nightlife offerings.
In River North, you’ll find upscale dance clubs. In Uptown and Lincoln Park, you’ll find late-night jazz and blues clubs. In Old Town, you can enjoy improv and sketch comedy venues.
Throughout all neighborhoods, you’ll be able to sample the city’s world-famous culinary offerings. Whether you want to sample the Midwestern steak house culture or eat through a classy tasting menu, Chicago is a great place to be.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.