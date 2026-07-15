How We Did Morocco with Kids on Less Than You'd Spend at the Beach

The expenses were monitored closely and we found ourselves living off a family budget of £70 - £90 per day, including food, accommodation, and transport within the city. We mostly got breakfast included in our riad and once in the mountains of the Atlas, we were treated with some flatbread, honey, and olive oil while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the snow-covered peaks just before us. The kids always mention that particular scene when discussing their travel experience.

The lunchtime meals mostly consisted of either street food or a local restaurant and the children really enjoyed the fresh juice stands in the main squares selling 50p glasses of freshly squeezed orange juice. The ceremony of serving us a small glass of mint tea poured from a height into tiny glasses was also something unique for that place. Our seven-year-old kid wanted another cup even before finishing her meal.

Money will be important here. Credit cards are hardly used anywhere except bigger hotels and restaurants, so prepare some dirham cash for medinas, small taxis, and markets. An ATM transaction at the arrival point (airport) will cover most of the week without problems.

Travel between cities is surprisingly inexpensive, and there is also an equivalent journey that forms the basis for a large number of Top Morocco Tours in case you prefer the logistics sorted out before time. Our train ride from Marrakech to Casablanca took place through air conditioned train carriages costing less than £20 for the entire travel process. Grand taxis for small towns would cost £3 to £8 per person. Our two-day car was hired only to cover some of the difficult journeys to the desert area and our cost came down to about £15 per person per day.