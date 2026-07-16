Experience the Thrill of Sailing on Raja Ampat Liveaboards with Phinisi Trip Indonesia

Raja Ampat is one of the world's most spectacular island destinations, offering crystal-clear waters, dramatic limestone formations, white sandy beaches, and some of the richest marine biodiversity on the planet. Located in Indonesia's Coral Triangle, this tropical paradise is best explored aboard a Raja Ampat liveaboard. Sailing with Phinisi Trip Indonesia allows travelers to discover remote islands, world-class dive sites, and breathtaking scenery while enjoying the comfort of a traditional Indonesian phinisi yacht.

Whether you're an avid diver, snorkeling enthusiast, photographer, or nature lover, a liveaboard journey offers an unforgettable way to experience the beauty and tranquility of Raja Ampat.