Why Top Performers Now Demand Trophies Worth Traveling For

For decades, recognition programs centered on the object itself: a trophy, a certificate, a plaque on an office wall. Those items still matter as tangible proof of achievement, and many organizations continue to formalize milestones with award plaques displayed in corporate offices or presented at ceremonies. But the object alone rarely drives the same enthusiasm it once did among top performers who have already accumulated a shelf of them.

What has changed is the expectation that surrounds the presentation. Executives and top performers now measure the value of an honor partly by where and how it is delivered. A recognition trip to a coastal resort, a historic city, or an exclusive property carries a different emotional weight than a mailed certificate, even when the underlying achievement is identical.