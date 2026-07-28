The work that keeps flights safe begins hours before any passenger arrives at the terminal, and a significant portion of it happens on surfaces most people never see: the runways and taxiways that every aircraft depends on.

Foreign Object Debris, known in aviation as FOD, is one of the most underestimated hazards in commercial and private aviation. A metal fragment, a screw dropped during maintenance, a piece of rubber from a tyre blowout, any of these can be ingested by a jet engine at catastrophic speed or cause a high-speed tyre failure during takeoff. The damage caused by FOD incidents costs the global aviation industry billions annually and, at its most serious, it costs lives. The engine failure that brought down Air France Flight 4590 in 2000 was triggered by a titanium strip on the runway. This is not an edge-case concern. It is a documented, recurring category of risk that every major airport in the world manages daily.

Aerosweep FOD*BOSS runway sweeping systems are one of the primary tools airports use to manage this risk. The FOD*BOSS is a towed mat system that covers wide sweeping widths efficiently across runways, taxiways, and apron areas, collecting debris that visual inspection alone would miss. It is used at commercial airports, military airfields, and private aviation facilities worldwide, and its deployment is part of the standard pre-flight safety protocol at any operation taking FOD seriously. The next time you board a private jet and taxi to your runway, there is a reasonable chance that runway was swept within recent hours. You will never know. That is exactly how it is supposed to work.