Why Specialist RV Insurance Matters for Luxury Motorhomes and Campervans

There is a version of this conversation that nobody wants to have. You have spent the better part of a year researching, customising, and equipping a luxury motorhome. You drive it out of the dealership, point it toward the horizon, and spend the next six months living what looks from the outside like a very good life. Then something goes wrong. A collision on a remote highway, a fire caused by an electrical fault in the kitchen setup, a flood that reaches the vehicle at an overnight rest stop. And then the next conversation begins: the one with your insurer, where you discover that the policy you hold was designed for a standard passenger vehicle and handles almost none of what makes your motorhome what it actually is.

This is not a hypothetical. It happens regularly, and it happens to people who thought they had coverage.